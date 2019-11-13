Tottenham's Troy Parrott to make Republic of Ireland debut vs New Zealand

0:41 Mick McCarthy confirms Troy Parrott will start for the Republic of Ireland against New Zealand and believes the Tottenham teenager is more than capable of doing a job for the side Mick McCarthy confirms Troy Parrott will start for the Republic of Ireland against New Zealand and believes the Tottenham teenager is more than capable of doing a job for the side

Republic of Ireland boss Mick McCarthy has confirmed teenage Tottenham striker Troy Parrott will make his senior debut in Thursday night's friendly against New Zealand.

The 17-year-old will be included in a team in which Shamrock Rovers midfielder Jack Byrne, who won his first cap as a substitute against Bulgaria in September, will also feature, while Celtic full-back Lee O'Connor, 19, will also get a chance.

Parrott has been propelled into the senior set-up after a return of three goals in as many appearances for the Under-21s during their ongoing European Championship qualifying campaign.

Rep Ire vs New Zealand Live on

And McCarthy knows an extension of that form against the All Whites would spark a clamour for him to be involved in Monday night's crucial Euro 2020 qualifier against Denmark.

Asked what would happen if Parrott scored two goals, Mick McCarthy said: "I hope he scores two goals and then I'll deal with it.

"It's hypothetical, isn't it, and I don't really talk hypothetically. Let's hope he does it, let's hope he gets the goals, let's hope he plays really well.

"You know, if he plays really well and scores two goals, I might have a clamour in my own head to include him in the game as well, so fingers crossed he does that."

0:52 Raheem Sterling and Joe Gomez trained together on Wednesday, two days after their altercation at St George's Park Raheem Sterling and Joe Gomez trained together on Wednesday, two days after their altercation at St George's Park

McCarthy backs Southgate on Sterling-Gomez row

Mick McCarthy also gave his support to England manager Gareth Southgate in his handling of the bust-up between Raheem Sterling and Joe Gomez.

Manchester City's Sterling will play no part in his country's Euro 2020 qualifier against Montenegro because of a clash with Liverpool defender Gomez after the pair reported for international duty following a heated exchange during Sunday's Premier League clash between the two clubs.

Rep Ire vs Denmark Live on

McCarthy famously clashed with then Ireland skipper Roy Keane in the build-up to the 2002 World Cup finals in the Far East, and the Manchester United midfielder ultimately headed home without kicking a ball in anger.

He said: "I actually don't know what has happened, exactly. Gareth (Southgate) has dealt with it, he is the best person to do that, and he's done brilliantly so far. I'd have to support everything he does."

"To be honest I saw it on the news this morning, and thought 'Are they still talking about that?', so I'm not going to add any fuel to the fire."