Damien Duff: Former Republic of Ireland winger appointed Shelbourne manager

Former Chelsea and Republic of Ireland winger Damien Duff has been announced as the new manager of League of Ireland club Shelbourne.

The 42-year-old takes on his first management role, having previously worked with the Republic of Ireland under Stephen Kenny, as well as with Celtic and Shamrock Rovers.

Duff also worked with the 'Shels' U17 team in recent years.

The Dubliner, who won 100 caps for his country, will take charge of the Tolka Park side, after they won promotion back to the Premier Division for the 2022 season.

Image: Duff worked under Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny, before departing in the wake of the friendly defeat to England last November

"Shelbourne Football Club is delighted to announce the hugely significant appointment of former Republic of Ireland international Damien Duff as men's first team head coach," read a statement.

"The former Chelsea FC, Newcastle United FC, Fulham FC and Blackburn Rovers FC winger takes over our SSE Airtricity League Premier Division team having most recently coached within the Shelbourne FC Academy.

"The two-time English Premier League winner will begin the role with immediate effect as the club prepares for the return of Premier Division football to Tolka Park in 2022.

"Having played 100 times for the Republic of Ireland, as well as being a first-team coach at Celtic FC and assistant coach for the Republic of Ireland senior team, Damien brings the highest pedigree to Shelbourne FC.

"With our U17 Men's National League team having a successful season under his management, Damien has already helped progress young players to our first team, showing the same vision, passion for youth development and ambition our club has planned."

Shelbourne FC is delighted to confirm the appointment of Damien Duff as Men's First Team Head Coach.



Read more below with press conference at 12pm imminent.



📲 https://t.co/p2Czn6kJq3#DublinsFinest | #Since1895 pic.twitter.com/5KgnN8MCKS — Shelbourne FC (@shelsfc) November 3, 2021

"I'm delighted to take up the first team manager's position at Shelbourne," Duff said.

"Having coached and managed our U17 National league team and been around the club, I can see the plans and ambition in place here and am excited to begin a new chapter of Shelbourne's 126-year history.

"I'm extremely passionate about youth development in Ireland and about Irish football in general and see this as a great opportunity to help build something that both the club, its fans and myself can be proud of.

"With the club now in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, and the foundations being put in place by the board and its directors, I can't wait to start."