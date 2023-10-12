Hits and misses: England's stars unthreatened as pressure increases on Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny

Ollie Watkins made his case with the match-winning goal. Lewis Dunk and Sam Johnstone produced goal-saving interventions. But as England's fringe players jostled to take the understudy roles in this squad, the star players were not threatened by anything seen on Friday night.

Watkins, running beyond the Australia defence and striking a post in the first half, was a threat and showed off his attributes. But his battle is with Callum Wilson and Eddie Nketiah, not Harry Kane. He may be at the front of that queue to deputise for the England captain when needed now.

Image: Ollie Watkins scores the winner against Australia

Similarly, Dunk is likely to make way for Harry Maguire and John Stones, fitness permitting, when Gareth Southgate uses a more conventional back four, while Jordan Pickford remains the No 1 given his historical contributions during Southgate's tenure.

But despite the likes of Levi Colwill, Conor Gallagher and Jarrod Bowen also being on the pitch, none of England's fringe or emerging young players seized their opportunity with enough substance to really make Southgate consider reassessing his plans for Tuesday night against Italy. If Southgate learned anything from this win, it would have been that.

Peter Smith

Image: Trent Alexander-Arnold

In the last few England squads Trent Alexander-Arnold's name has stood out. He's been listed as a midfielder, and against Australia many thought he would get another chance to shine in the middle of the park for England.

However, the Liverpool defender was named at right-back and from the very first whistle, it was obvious that he was stepping into midfield in the hybrid role he has performed for his club this season.

Image: Alexander-Arnold's cross played a part in Ollie Watkins' winning goal for England

And on a night where there few shining lights for the Three Lions, Alexander-Arnold's ability and confidence on the ball gave Gareth Southgate something to think about as he starts to finalise his plans for Euro 2024.

With Southgate making numerous changes against Australia, who made life difficult in midfield with their organisation and pressing, England did fail to click into fifth gear, but that wasn't for the want of trying, particularly Alexander-Arnold, who was always looking to get on the ball and dictate play.

He did have a hand in England's eventual winner with an accurate deep cross for Jack Grealish, whose shot was tapped in by Ollie Watkins.

It proved to be one of Alexander-Arnold's last involvements at right back before he was moved into midfield for the final 30 minutes of the game. That is talent and versatility that could prove vital for Southgate come tournament time.

Oliver Yew

Image: Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny is under mounting pressure after a dismal Euro 2024 qualification campaign

Ex-Republic of Ireland international Stephen Kelly speaking on Sky Sports News on Stephen Kenny's future as Ireland boss following their 2-0 home defeat to Greece which ended their Euro 2024 automatic qualification hopes:

"I think Stephen Kenny when he came in, there was so much goodwill, a manager coming from the domestic league, everybody wanted him to succeed.

"He had this mantra of wanting to rip up Irish football and play from the back with a possession-based style - that's fantastic, it's a great idea and it's the way the game is moving on, but was it going to work? It hasn't.

"You look at Greece and look at the way they played, and they were comfortable in that game tonight. Ireland never really tested them, and they should have and they have players that are capable, but they just lacked a little bit of identity and forward thinking.

"Ireland went to four at the back, but there wasn't any cohesion or inventiveness from the play.

"Going forward, I would think that at the end of this campaign that that's probably it [for Kenny]. I'm not too sure he's going continue on as the manager.

"I think they're probably looking at candidates now to go forward, but there's still a couple of games left. Could he turn things around? I would say that's probably slim."

Declan Olley

Image: Scott McTominay's goal was ruled out by VAR

Scotland left the pitch to applause from the travelling support but after being so close to a famous night, this result will hurt.

They went into the game with five wins from five, knowing a draw was all that was needed to secure their place in Germany next summer.

Steve Clarke's side battled but, after losing captain Andrew Robertson to a shoulder injury, there was outrage as Scott McTominay's opener was disallowed by VAR. It was a sickener for the Scots.

Spain could do them a favour on Sunday night by taking something from Norway in Oslo.

If that does not happen, there are two more qualifiers to secure Euro 2024 qualification. Surely it will be confirmed before facing Georgia in Tbilisi next month?

Alison Conroy

It was harsh on every Scottish player when touched in Spain's second goal in Seville to seal victory on Thursday night.

That Ryan Porteous' despairing slide took the ball into the Athletic Bilbao midfielder and past Angus Gunn was just cruel.

The Watford defender was putting his body on the line as he had done all night, using his physical presence in the air and on the ground to deny Spain, and the tricky Alvaro Morata in particular, the freedom of the opposition box they have enjoyed so readily recently.

Since drawing a blank at Hampden Park in March, Spain have scored 15 goals in the four intervening games. Two of those matches were against Georgia and Cyprus, but disorganised teams will be made to pay.

Scotland's low block did deny Spain room to build but the back three, and Porteous in particular, had to be switched on time after time as the hosts looked to lift the ball in behind, send in crosses from deep and challenge from set-pieces.

This was only Porteous' seventh cap, but he looks an assured member of Clarke's backline.

Assuming no huge shocks between now and the end of qualification, he could prove a major asset for his manager in Germany next summer.

Ron Walker