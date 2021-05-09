Arjen Robben: Former Chelsea winger says he would go to Euro 2020 if called upon by the Netherlands

Arjen Robben says he would join up with Frank de Boer's squad for this summer's European Championships if he received a call up from the Netherlands manager.

The former PSV, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich playmaker quit football in 2019 but re-joined Eredivisie club FC Groningen in 2020, the side with which he started his playing career.

Robben, 37, has missed the majority of this season with an injury but made his first start for seven months against FC Emmen on Sunday, and made two assists in the 4-0 win.

The 2010 World Cup finalist retired from playing for the Netherlands in 2017 after winning 96 caps and scoring 37 goals for his country.

But Robben says he would not turn down an opportunity to feature at the Euros - despite acknowledging that he is realistic about his chances of being selected by De Boer.

Image: Arjen Robben has played at three European Championships and three World Cups for the Netherlands

When asked how he would respond to a call-up, Robben told ESPN in the Netherlands: "Then I would go. It would be fun, but you must be realistic, very fit, and know you can contribute to the team.

"After all, the Oranje [the Dutch national team] is a step up.

"Going to Euro 2020 is somewhere in my wildest dreams, but you must be very careful because I can already see tomorrow's headlines.

"Right now I'm not saying I want to go, but if he [De Boer] should call, I'd say yes."

Image: Robben has won the Champions League and league titles in England, Germany, the Netherlands and Spain during his illustrious career

De Boer names his final Euro 2020 squad on May 28 before the Netherlands take on Scotland and Georgia in friendlies prior to their tournament campaign, which gets underway on June 13 against Ukraine.

Virgil van Dijk remains a doubt for the tournament with the Liverpool centre-back continuing his recovery from cruciate ligament damage which has seen him miss the majority of this season.