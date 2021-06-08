Donny van de Beek: Man Utd midfielder out of Netherlands' Euro 2020 campaign through injury

Netherlands and Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has been ruled out of this summer's European Championships due to injury.

Frank de Boer, the Dutch head coach, will not be calling up a replacement for the tournament, which gets under way for the Netherlands on Sunday against Ukraine.

The Netherlands broke the news on Tuesday morning in a post on Twitter, which read: "Van de Beek has to let the European Championship pass by. The midfielder is struggling with an injury.

"As a result, he is not available in time for EURO 2020. Frank de Boer will not call a replacement for Van de Beek."

Van de Beek, who was signed by United from Ajax last summer for an initial fee in the region of £35m, made 19 league appearances in a frustrating first season in England.

