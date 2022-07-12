Women's Euros preview: Vivianne Miedema out for Netherlands with Covid while Switzerland juggle illness outbreak ahead of Sweden match

Vivianne Miedema has been ruled out for the Netherlands' second Euros group game against Portugal after testing positive for Covid, with Switzerland juggling an illness outbreak ahead of their match with Sweden.

Sweden vs Switzerland: How will stomach bug affect the Swiss?

Switzerland head into their second group game with their squad having been ravaged with a stomach bug over the last few days. They had to cancel training on Monday with eight players missing out through illness.

The Swiss are expected to be able to field a squad against Sweden on Wednesday evening, but head coach Nils Nielsen and his staff will need to manage their players.

Speaking to UEFA.com, he said: "Some of them don't feel well yet so that is very doubtful. But others weren't hit so hard so they might be ready for tomorrow."

Image: Switzerland have been hit by a sickness bug, affecting their preparations for their match against Sweden

"It's not an ideal situation at all but we are still preparing as best we can and making sure that the girls have all the chances to prepare themselves theoretically. And then we have to see how much power we have in the legs to execute it.

"With all these things of course it becomes more difficult, but it's not impossible. If we can put 11 players on the pitch, we can still beat them. It's just that the chances of beating them are getting smaller all the time if things don't start going our way.

"If you've been really sick and haven't been able to eat at all, you might not feel ready for this game. We can't know that yet. I'm keeping my fingers crossed."

Image: Ramona Bachmann gave an insight into how Switzerland have prepared over the last few days

Ramona Bachmann also gave an insight into how Switzerland have been preparing while trying to contain an illness outbreak.

"Mostly inside, [she has been] in my room," she added to UEFA.com. "We were isolated from each other, we were not allowed to train, we were not allowed to eat together either, so we got served food in our rooms.

"It was a bit boring to be honest. But that's what you have to do to make sure you don't spread it.

"[Switzerland prepared] with videos, mostly, since we were not allowed to leave the room. So we had video calls and we went through the videos like we usually do."

Netherlands vs Portugal: Miedema out with Covid

Netherlands forward Miedema has tested positive for Covid and gone into isolation ahead of their second European Championship group game against Portugal.

Miedema led the Netherlands to the title after scoring four goals in the 2017 edition, including a double in the final. The 25-year-old has scored 94 goals in 112 international matches.

"Vivianne Miedema has unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19 and will therefore go into isolation in the coming days," the Dutch team announced on Tuesday. "When she no longer has symptoms and tests negative, she can rejoin the team."

Image: Sari van Veenendaal came off injured in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Sweden

It is another absence headache for Mark Parsons and the Netherlands, who are already without goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal for the remainder of the Euros with a shoulder injury.

Twenty-year-old Daphne van Domselaar is expected to take her place as the Netherlands aim for their first victory of their title defence, going into the game as heavy favourites.

Head coach Parsons said: "They're going to be ready, they're going to be very difficult.

"Since I've been here, we've played in World Cup qualification multiple times when you would say: 'OK, the Netherlands should be favourites.' Women's football continues to rise and you have to respect everyone. You have to be very focused and switched on.

"No complacency, we have to be at our best at every moment."

Despite being seen as the underdogs, Portugal are on a five-match unbeaten run and showed superb determination to recover from 2-0 down to take a point against Switzerland.

Image: Diana Gomes sparked a Portugal comeback early in the second half

Head coach Francisco Neto said: "We need to start super-focused on our jobs. At this level, mistakes will be punished.

"Against experienced teams, used to these games, with players with huge talent, we need to be fully focused and try to negate the attacking talents of the Netherlands.

"There's only one way to do that: have the ball and keep the ball. That's our mission. We have been punching above our weight for years. We have to be more united, better organised defensively and avoid losing the ball when we do have it."

