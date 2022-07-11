Sari van Veenendaal: Netherlands goalkeeper to miss rest of Women's Euros with injury

Van Veenendaal is an experienced member of the Netherlands squad and won the 2017 Euros with her country; the goalkeeper picked up a shoulder injury in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Sweden; Feyenoord goalkeeper Jacintha Weimar has joined Mark Parsons' squad as cover
Monday 11 July 2022 12:43, UK
Netherlands captain and goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal has been ruled out for the remainder of Euro 2022 with a shoulder injury.
The PSV Eindhoven No 1 was hurt during their opening game, a 1-1 draw with Sweden on Saturday, and replaced by Daphne van Domselaar of FC Twente.
With Van Veenendaal on the treatment table for the rest of the tournament, Feyenoord goalkeeper Jacintha Weimar will join up with the squad as cover.
The 32-year-old's absence is likely to be costly for the reigning European champions, with the Dutch captain possessing a great deal of experience - having won the 2017 Euros and reached the 2019 World Cup final with her country.
The injury represents another blow to Mark Parsons' Dutch squad, who have lost Manchester United midfielder Jackie Groenen after she tested positive for coronavirus.
The Netherlands face Portugal on Wednesday evening in their second group game of Euro 2020 at Manchester's Leigh Sports Village.
Parsons' side then travel to Sheffield United's Bramall Lane ground to face Switzerland, who are currently having fitness issues of their own.
The Swiss squad had to cancel training after a severe outbreak of illness in the camp on Monday. Eight players and eleven backroom staff are suffering from "gastrointestinal symptoms.
Switzerland's next match is also on Wednesday, when they face Sweden - the second best ranked side in the world - in Sheffield on Wednesday.
