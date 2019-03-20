Leroy Sane can play key role for Germany, Joachim Low says

Manchester City's Leroy Sane has won 17 international caps for Germany but was not part of their 2018 World Cup squad

Leroy Sane can play a key role for Germany, head coach Joachim Low has said ahead of his side's friendly against Serbia in Wolfsburg on Wednesday night, live on Sky Sports.

The 23-year-old was controversially left out of Germany's squad for last year's tournament, despite having impressed during the 2017-18 domestic season for Manchester City.

Sane, who scored 14 goals in 49 club appearances last season and won the Carabao Cup and Premier League, was omitted from the squad that crashed out in the group stages in Russia.

However, Low believes Sane has made enough progress in the last six months to now play an equally important role for his country.

"His development has been good in both the national team and (for) Manchester City," Low told the official German FA website.

"He has put in some great performances, but what is more important to me is that he has taken a big step forward.

"He has really mastered his jobs on the pitch. He has incredible skills and has brought them to the pitch in the last six months.

"Leroy still has huge potential and can become an extremely important player for the Germany national team."

Only three of Germany's 2014 World Cup-winning squad survived Low's latest selection ahead of this set of international fixtures.

The 59-year-old sees Wednesday's friendly against Serbia at the Volkswagen Arena as a way to gauge more about his new-look team ahead of their opening European Qualifier against the Netherlands on Sunday.

"We want to prepare all the players for the game against the Netherlands," he said. "It is certainly the game that has the most importance.

"We also have the game against Serbia and we will have to play in a certain way as Serbia are technically strong.

"The game in Wolfsburg is important, the training sessions are important, but everything is looking forward to Sunday and the start of the qualifiers.

"I have to see how fresh the players are in training and then talk to them in the evening. I have to take into account how much the players have been playing as well."