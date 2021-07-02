Toni Kroos: Germany's World Cup-winning midfielder announces international retirement

Germany midfielder Toni Kroos has announced his retirement from international football.

The 2014 World Cup winner earned 106 caps for his country, contributing 17 goals and 19 assists, with his final game coming in the 2-0 defeat by England in the Euro 2020 last-16 tie on Tuesday.

Kroos, 31, said it was clear to him "for a long time" that he would not be available for the World Cup in Qatar next year and his priority was to focus on his club career with Real Madrid and spending time with his family.

"I've played for Germany 106 times. There won't be another time," said Kroos in a statement released on Twitter.

Image: Toni Kroos in German's Euro 2020 home kit

"I would have dearly wished, and I gave everything again, that there would have been 109 internationals in the end and that this one big title, the European Championship, would have been added at the end."

Kroos made his international debut in 2010 under Joachim Low, who has left his post as Germany head coach after 15 years in the post following their European Championship exit.

"It was a great honour for me to be able to wear this jersey for such a long time," he added. "I did it with pride and passion."

Former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick has replaced Low as the national team boss as Germany turn their attentions to qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.