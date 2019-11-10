Spain News

More from Football

Wolves' Adama Traore called up for Spain qualifiers

Watch Spain's forthcoming European Qualifiers against Malta and Romania live on Sky Sports

Last Updated: 10/11/19 10:30am

Adama Traore has represented Spain at youth level
Adama Traore has represented Spain at youth level

Wolves winger Adama Traore has received his first call-up to the Spain national team.

Traore, who came up through the Barcelona youth ranks, replaces the injured Valencia forward Rodrigo in Roberto Moreno's squad for their Euro 2020 Qualifiers against Malta and Romania. Both Group F games will be shown live on Sky Sports.

The 23-year-old has represented Spain, the county where he was born, at various youth levels but is also eligible to play for Mali.

Reports had emerged this week Traore had elected to play his international football for Mali, but he insists that is not entirely accurate.

"The truth is I've spoke with Mali, but I didn't sign anything," Traore told the Express and Star.

"I've been in contact with them and they've shown interest. There has been a bit of confusion. I haven't decided yet."

Wolves vs A Villa

November 10, 2019, 1:00pm

Traore left Barcelona in 2015 to join Aston Villa, who he will come up against playing for Wolves on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

After a season at Villa, Traore moved on to Middlesbrough before being signed by Wolves in 2018.

Spain vs Romania

November 18, 2019, 7:40pm

