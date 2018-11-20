Roberto Firmino to start with Neymar at Stadium MK as Brazil face Cameroon

Brazil head coach Tite confirmed Roberto Firmino will keep his starting spot ahead of Gabriel Jesus for Tuesday's friendly against Cameroon at Stadium MK.

Liverpool forward Firmino started alongside Neymar and Douglas Costa on Friday as Brazil edged out Uruguay 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium.

Firmino has made 17 of his 28 international appearances from off the bench, but Tite said it is "only fair" to give the 27-year-old more playing time.

"Roberto Firmino is still a new player in the national team and so it's only fair to give him his chance to get used to that position and to create his understanding with the players around him," Tite said.

Meanwhile, Tite praised the attitude of captain Neymar - whose penalty proved decisive against Uruguay - after what has been a tough year for the Paris Saint-Germain forward.

Neymar endured a difficult World Cup as Brazil exited in the quarter-finals, losing to Belgium

Neymar suffered a metatarsal fracture in the lead up to the World Cup, and though he returned to feature in Russia, the 26-year-old was ridiculed on social media for rolling around after challenges as Brazil exited at the quarter-final stage.

"This (the captaincy) is not a prize, it is a responsibility. I wanted him to be more open with the press and grow. I am happy with how things have turned out," Tite said.

"In the dressing room he is a character, on the field he is a leader. The other day when he did his press conference he came with his son. That wasn't forced, it was to show he has a human side.

"That's important. When you are captain, how to project yourself. I think it's certainly been a success so far."