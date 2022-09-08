Emma Hayes exclusive: Chelsea manager on 10 years at club and preparing for best Women's Super League season yet

A phone call during Mo Farah's 5,000m second gold-medal triumph at the 2012 Olympics changed everything for Emma Hayes and Chelsea.

The following day a meeting was arranged and soon she was appointed manager. In the 10 years since, the club has won five Women's Super League titles, four FA Cups, two League Cups and reached a Champions League final, building teams featuring some of the world's best players.

Hayes isn't one for reminiscing about her achievements just yet despite the anniversary but recalls the inviting blank canvas on day one of the job.

"I just knew there was a lot of potential," she told Sky Sports on the eve of the new WSL season. "People often ask me about that first couple of years. I don't really remember it. I just remember the potential that was here. We had to put in place the foundations. That's taken 10 years to do. That has been a body of work that hasn't just happened. Chelsea Women getting where they are has been year-on-year just gradually improving.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chelsea begin the defence of their WSL title at home to West Ham - Erin Cuthbert said she can't wait to get going and that every game is important throughout the season.

"I remember being part-time and getting on the trains to come out here. I remember the team not being at the level it is now, not having the resources, not having the same connection with the fans, the board, the community.

"I wouldn't change anything. I don't live to regret things. I'm grateful for the opportunity and to be in this position. Most importantly I've been surrounded by amazing people that have allowed us to build this team into what it is."

The major turning point came in 2015 when Chelsea completed the league and FA Cup double, the first two trophies of Hayes' reign. It had been tough until then. Hayes' first full season saw them finish second bottom with 10 points from 14 matches before missing out on the title on the final day of the following season.

Image: Emma Hayes celebrates winning the FA Cup in 2015, her first trophy as Chelsea manager

"The first was so crucial because often that's the big hurdle," said the 45-year-old. "Then you realise, how do you sustain it? Then it's the next hurdle and that's all it is every year. Now we've won it a couple of times, how do you stay there?

"The challenges remain, you just have to be conscious that it's a profession where you have to keep shifting all the time because your competitors keep improving."

'I'm only interested in what we're doing'

Image: Emma Hayes guided Chelsea to a fourth FA Cup title last season

Chelsea became the first club to win three successive WSL titles by pipping Arsenal to top spot on the final day of last season, but there's a new focus now.

After England's success at the Euros, the spotlight on women's football has never been greater. All eyes will be on champions Chelsea when they open their WSL campaign at Stamford Bridge against West Ham on Sunday - and the race for the title is hotter than ever.

"I know probably the longer I've been doing it, the more I focus on us," said Hayes. "I'm only interested in what we're doing. I know everybody's going to be better, I know everybody's in a position to win, I'm just going to control what I can because I've only got so much energy for my team and I just can't wait for the league to start because I know it'll be the best campaign yet."

Image: Chelsea lift last season's WSL title

After being pushed all the way by Arsenal last year, who does Hayes think will be in the running again?

"I think Man United will, I think Man City will be up there, Everton will improve, the likes of Liverpool coming in certainly raises the bar across the board," she said. "I think it will be a tight campaign. Look at the amount of signings Tottenham have made. Everybody is getting better, Brighton will be better. Where do you end with it? But I mean what I say, I'm not focused on them, I'm focused on what we're doing and know that every one of those teams can beat us."

'I love the journey of a season'

Chelsea, typically, are not satisfied with three consecutive titles. Kadeisha Buchanan, a defender who won five Champions Leagues and five league titles with Lyon, joined for an undisclosed fee.

The versatile defender-midfielder Eve Perisset has arrived from Bordeaux, Chelsea supporter and midfielder Katerina Svitkova left West Ham to make her dream move and Jelena Cankovic is another foreign player to join the club from Rosengard. Then there are wingers Johanna Rytting Kaneryd and Lucy Watson, who have signed from Hacken and Sheffield United respectively.

"Wow! They've raised the bar massively, I've been so impressed in pre-season with the level of professionalism in the group in general," said Hayes. "I think the training intensity has been amazing. I really enjoyed the tour, I think the camaraderie, the spirit in the group is as good as it's ever been but we haven't kicked a ball yet. Things will get challenging when you have to select teams, people are not playing, and all the challenges that come with seasons. We're ready to walk out to our fans at Stamford Bridge, really excited.

"Every year I go into a season full of optimism like every manager does, but the thing I love most is the journey of a season, not the lifting trophies part. That's the end piece, and that's great, but I love the day-to-day grind."

Image: Get Sky Sports

Sky Sports - All 35 games will be available across Sky Sports' flagship channels, including Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event.

Sky Sports News - Running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Barclays FA WSL fans can enjoy Sky Sports News (channel 409) rolling editorial coverage of the league and its storylines throughout the season.

Inside the WSL - Hosted by award-winning broadcaster and journalist Jessica Creighton, Inside the WSL is a comprehensive round-up of all things Barclays FA Women's Super League and women's football. Airing weekly on Sky Sports Premier League, the half-an-hour show will review and preview matches, including in-depth analysis and exclusive player interviews. Viewers can expect gripping behind-the-scenes access as well as a summary of all the action both on and off the pitch.

Sky Sports Social - Alongside coverage and visibility for the league across all Sky Sports' main social media channels, the bespoke Twitter channel @SkySportsWSL will continue to be the home of all Barclays FA WSL content on Sky Sports.

Sky Showcase - All Sky customers will benefit from being able to watch the opening weekend fixtures on Sky Showcase (channel 106) without a Sky Sports subscription. This channel is designed to curate some of the top shows, films and sports from across Sky's channels.

Sky Sports digital - Follow all the latest from the WSL across SkySports.com and app, including exclusive features and interviews, plus dedicated live blog coverage and in-game clips from games live on Sky Sports. You can watch free match highlights from every WSL game this season on Sky Sports' digital platforms and YouTube channel.

To add all the Barclays FA WSL fixtures to your calendar click here.

To download the Sky Sports app click here, to visit Sky Sports website click here.