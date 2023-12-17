Liverpool vs Man Utd - How can a 0-0 be more dominant than a 7-0? Premier League hits and misses

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp called the performance their most dominant showing against a Manchester United side.

Yes, even including the 7-0 last season.

Plenty will chuckle at that - but a quick glance at the underlying metrics prove Klopp may have a point. In both matches, Liverpool posted eight shots on target.

In the 7-0 victory, the total expected goals output, which measures the quality of chances created, was just 2.78 - basically implying Liverpool overachieved in scoring seven times. In this 0-0, Liverpool created a similar total in 2.35 worth of expected goals. A serious underperformance on the metrics, but as Jamie Carragher referenced, it never actually felt like a goal was coming despite so many efforts at goal. Of those 34 shots, it was only a Virgil van Dijk header that forced Andre Onana into any meaningful save - and even that didn't get him at full stretch.

It was an attacking performance low on quality and the usual ruthlessness associated with Klopp's football was anonymous. Despite putting on a defiant face, he wouldn't have liked what he saw.

Lewis Jones

This will have felt almost like a win for Erik ten Hag. Beaten at home to Bournemouth and dumped out of Europe, languishing down the league table, and with memories of that seven-goal thrashing at Anfield still fresh in the mind, this was a daunting trip.

What followed was a gritty backs-to-the-wall performance that had the United away support cheering at the final whistle. It was not an evening for a referendum on the progress - or lack of it - that Ten Hag has made in 18 months. They wanted defiance. They got it.

Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans, starting together for the first time, resisted all that was thrown at them. Andre Onana made key saves. Kobbie Mainoo impressed as a second holding-midfielder, a call that his manager got right in Bruno Fernandes' absence.

Taking the sting out of the intense Anfield atmosphere by delaying goal-kicks and even switching ends to ensure that Liverpool were not attacking the Kop in the second half, United gave themselves a foothold. They might even have won it.

With Scott McTominay operating as a No 10, the options for Ten Hag in the final third were limited, but Alejandro Garnacho or Rasmus Hojlund had opportunities to nick the winner on the counter-attack. That would have stretched credulity. But United made their point.

Adam Bate

There were nervy moments in the closing stages of Arsenal's win over Brighton. For all their dominance, were they about to let this result slip? Pascal Gross' late miss had hearts in mouths.

Soon after that, though, Kai Havertz latched onto Eddie Nketiah's pass and finally made the result safe. It should have been more comfortable, yes, but, in the end, it is another win, another clean sheet, and another warning to their title rivals.

Arsenal look like a major force this season and, amid the sometimes-wasteful finishing at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, there was clear evidence of why at both ends of the pitch.

At the back, there was another dominant defensive display by William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes. Brighton had scored in their previous 32 consecutive Premier League games. Here, they could only muster six shots. In the first half, they didn't even have one.

Saliba and Gabriel ensured Evan Ferguson barely had a kick, winning the battle easily, and, together with the excellent Declan Rice, helped to ensure Brighton were completely smothered. "We lost every second ball, we lost every duel," said Roberto De Zerbi.

The pressure was relentless at times and, while the finishing was patchy, the sheer volume of chances created was unlike anything Brighton have experienced lately. "We are not used to suffering in this way," added De Zerbi. "We are used to controlling the game."

Arsenal's attacking play was scintillating. Brighton could not cope with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli on the flanks but Gabriel Jesus, Havertz and Martin Odegaard were similarly impressive, combining to carve Brighton open repeatedly.

Arteta admitted his side are beginning to "click" in his press conference afterwards. Havertz and Rice certainly look like they are going from strength to strength. And the worry for their rivals is that there is still plenty of room for improvement.

Of course, there have been hiccups. But even the games they have lost, against Newcastle and Aston Villa, have been by the smallest of margins. Perhaps, then, it is worth heeding De Zerbi's assessment.

"They played much better than us," said the Brighton boss. "They deserved to win the game. I think Arsenal are one of the best - maybe, this season, the best - team in the Premier League."

Nick Wright

Another weekend where multiple title hopefuls drop points. Sooner or later, we're going to have to start talking about Aston Villa's genuine Premier League credentials.

Two games away from the season midpoint and with Sheffield United and Burnley coming up in their next three games, Villa have a serious chance of being in the mix around the turn of the year.

Their home form is truly stunning. Their away form is the one question mark. But they passed the first of three tough trips over the festive period, with Manchester United and Everton next up, at Brentford on Sunday afternoon.

Ben Mee's red card helped them turn their dominance into the result they deserved after a previously profligate performance in West London, true. But the Bees don't go down without a fight, which is exactly why they had won three of their previous four home matches.

Their one defeat came in a narrow loss to Arsenal, who had struggled to break down their stoic backline until Kai Havertz's late intervention. But Villa's tempo with and without the ball stifled them, and Unai Emery's team could have been comfortable winners but for their own wastefulness - they ended with almost three times the xG of their hosts.

Prior to Sunday's result, they had won three of eight away from home. Even now, they have fewer points on the road than Everton from more games.

They will need to do a Sir Alex Ferguson and really come into their own after Christmas, if they are to turn murmurs of a title challenge into a reality. But the foundations are there. Leicester's 2016 triumph seemed like a one-in-a-million shot. This certainly feels closer than that.

Ron Walker

Three goals in two home games this week have underlined the progress Mohammed Kudus is making at West Ham. His arrival in the summer was seen as a good piece of business by the Hammers and it is proving to be exactly that.

Kudus demonstrated his pace, control and shot power for his first breakaway goal against Wolves. He was similarly direct and destructive with his second, capitalising on the space his movement was finding in a disjointed Wolves backline.

He's a player West Ham supporters have quickly taken to their hearts, too. He's certainly entertaining, with his seven dribbles the most in this match by players on either side. Interestingly he topped the totals for duels, as well, highlighting his all-round contribution for his team. Unsurprisingly, that wins him plaudits from boss David Moyes.

"He's a really good boy to work with," says the West Ham head coach. The only shame from his side is that Kudus will soon be off to AFCON with Ghana. He won't be easy to replace during that period.

Peter Smith