Jones Knows best bets: Back 11/2 weekend treble involving Declan Rice

Our top tipster Jones Knows unleashes his best bets across the Premier League weekend, advising a 5/1 treble.

How did we get on last weekend?

Nottingham Forest shouldn't be angry with officials. It was all my fault. Every time my money is down on Morgan Gibbs-White to score, Forest are denied what look very good shouts for penalties. Of course Gibbs-White is the designated penalty taker for Forest so you can see the link between the two.

We backed him to score for Forest vs Newcastle, where Taiwo Awoniyi was denied what looked a penalty after tumbling in the area. And we backed him at Goodison Park. I take full responsibility.

My betting weekend was revolved around Forest getting a result at Everton, so the Gibbs-White failure to score and Forest losing really made it a frustrating weekend, especially as the other two best bets across the weekend came in. Coventry cleared their corner line against Manchester United, winning five, whilst Crystal Palace made a mockery of the 11/10 availiable for them to score two or more against West Ham. That one was in after just 16 minutes.

But the failure of Forest meant the 11/2 treble went down the drain as did the Gibbs-White to score or assist in a Forest win. Fiddlesticks.

P+L = +17.5

Double stakes time. I like this one.

Palace have put in three very impressive wins together in a row under Oliver Glasner, beating Liverpool, West Ham and Newcastle. The midfield has a sumptuous balance to it and their forward line are purring right now. Fulham do have a fine home record but they've lost their last two at Craven Cottage and don't carry anywhere near the level of attacking threat as Palace, who can avoid defeat.

Dwight McNeil's shots lines are very appealing against Brentford. He's certainly played a little more centrally in recent weeks, linking off Dominic Calvert-Lewin and isn't afraid to test the goalkeeper from range. He scored in the 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest and has had 19 shots in his last seven appearances, hitting the target with his last three. That means his 4/5 price for at least one shot on target is dripping with value.

And, finally my eyes have been drawn to Declan Rice's shots prices. He is becoming a monster in this Arsenal side, playing in a more advanced role from the left side of the midfield - a position which suits his all-action style.

Image: Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal

His power tore Chelsea apart in transition on Tuesday night and he'll be making those same direct runs past a Tottenham midfield that give you space to do that. Rice has had 22 shots in his last 10 starts across all competitions - his influence in the final third is increasing. This makes the 10/11 with Sky Bet for him to have two or more shots one of the best bets of the weekend card.