Rangers: Steven Gerrard returning to Ibrox 'ticks a lot of boxes' but club don't know who they want, says Kris Boyd

Steven Gerrard returning to Rangers "ticks a lot of boxes" but Kris Boyd thinks the club still don't know who they want as their new manager.

Formers Rangers boss Gerrard has been linked with a return to Glasgow, three and a half years after quitting to take charge at Aston Villa.

Gerrard, who led Rangers to the Scottish Premiership title in 2021, has been out of work since leaving Saudi side Al-Ettifaq in January.

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Sky Sports News understands Gerrard and Real Madrid assistant Davide Ancelotti are just two of the names being sounded out about taking charge.

As reported last week, former Southampton, Swansea and MK Dons manager Russell Martin has been another name under consideration.

In-demand Danny Rohl, ex-Luton Town boss Rob Edwards and former Bournemouth and Wolves manager Gary O'Neil have also been linked to the job.

Image: Steven Gerrard led Rangers to the Premiership title in 2021

While Kris Boyd can see the benefits of former Liverpool captain Gerrard returning, he is not convinced the club have a preferred candidate.

"Rangers need to get someone who understands it, gets it, can deal with the pressures and the demands," former Ibrox striker Boyd told Sky Sports News.

"Steven showed he can do that for three years in Glasgow. He can deal with that, he's had it all his life.

"That there will be a lot of coaches and managers out there that, for me, will be scared to take the Rangers job because of the pressures and demands that comes along with it.

"You need someone who can deal with the pressures every single day, carry the burden of the football club and take it forward.

Image: Gerrard was at Aston Villa for less than a year after leaving Rangers

"Yes, [Gerrard] ticks a lot of boxes. His backroom staff in the past, Michael Beale came back to Rangers as manager and that didn't quite work out, so he would need to change all that I would imagine.

"I think there's a long way to go in who becomes the Rangers manager. I know they have spoken to people, they have been through a long list, but it changes every day.

"I don't think Rangers have made their mind up. A lot of people are guessing who's going to be the next manager.

"There's nothing really coming out of the club, there's nothing coming from people that would know.

"I don't think Rangers have worked through that list and got to the person they want right now."

Rangers' other options

Image: Davide Ancelotti (L) is looking to become a manager after years assisting his dad Carlo

Davide Ancelotti, son of Carlo, has worked under his dad Carlo at Bayern Munich, Napoli, Everton and Real Madrid.

With Carlo joining Brazil next week, Davide - who is known by incoming sporting director Kevin Thelwell - is looking to become a manager in his own right.

The 35-year-old had been linked to Como in the event Cesc Fabregas departed. However, the former Arsenal captain is staying at the Italian club.

Davide could help his dad for Brazil's friendlies against Ecuador and Paraguay early next month, but it is understood Paul Clement will be named long-term assistant to Carlo.

Image: Russell Martin played for Rangers in 2018

Martin is also a name familiar to Rangers fans, having played at the club in 2018, and has been out of work since last December. Meanwhile, Edwards - who worked with Thelwell at Wolves - could be an option that Gers chiefs opt for.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Rohl has been linked with the job at Southampton too but with Will Still set to take over at St Mary's - the 36-year-old could yet make that final shortlist.

While various options are considered, Thelwell, Stewart and co will want to appoint Rangers' 20th permanent manager as soon as possible.

Image: Danny Rohl is among the Rangers contenders

Rangers will return to pre-season training on June 23 ahead of their Champions League qualifiers at the end of July, with the new Scottish Premiership season kicking off in the first weekend of August.

Any appointment will not need to wait on the official completion of the US takeover.

A US consortium controlled by health insurance tycoon Andrew Cavenagh, which includes the San Francisco 49ers investment arm, the 49ers Enterprises, is expected to acquire a 51 per cent stake in Rangers by early June.

It is understood that while the takeover is ongoing, planning for next season has been continuing behind the scenes as the club weigh up decisions over player contracts and potential transfers.

Image: Sky Sports to show 215 live Premier League games from next season

From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.