LISTEN: EFL Matters podcast - Simon Grayson and Don Goodman join David Prutton

The guests look back on last week's Sky Bet League One and League Two action, particularly Blackpool's incredible comeback against Grayson's old side Bradford, and the managerial situation there following David Hopkin's first game in charge.

Attention then switches to this weekend's table-topping encounter between Peterborough and Portsmouth, then Notts County's disappointing result at Exeter last weekend in Harry Kewell's opener as manager there.

The panel then turn their attention to the Championship, Bolton's difficult week, and this weekend's live games between Birmingham and West Brom, on Friday night, and Blackburn and Aston Villa, on Saturday evening.

