Nineteen reasons to be excited for 2019 on Sky Sports

There is plenty to look forward to on Sky Sports in 2019.

From the return of Super League rugby to another brilliant year of darts, here are 19 reasons to be excited about what the new year has in store.

1. Super League returns

The Betfred Super League is back on our screens on January 31, with reigning champions Wigan starting the defence of their title against St Helens on the opening night.

The next day features the Hull derby, before we head over to Warrington to see the 2018 Grand Finalists take on the most successful club of the Super League era, Leeds Rhinos, at home on February 2.

The Betfred Super League returns to Sky Sports screens

It's an action-packed opening weekend ahead of what will be a highly-competitive 2019 Super League!

2. Super Bowl LIII

Arguably the biggest sporting event in the world?

If not the case in specifics, it certainly is in spectacle. Nobody knows how to put on a show like they do in America with the Super Bowl.

As well the hosting of a half-time concert - Maroon 5 this year - the action on the field, particularly in recent years, has been truly spectacular. Two years ago, the New England Patriots produced the greatest Super Bowl comeback of all time, coming back from 28-3 down to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime. Last year, however, Tom Brady and the Patriots were beaten by 'underdogs' the Philadelphia Eagles 41-33 in a stunning season finale.

What does 2019's big game have in store for us on February 3? You'll be able to find out on Sky Sports.

3. England Women's Six Nations

Sky Sports will broadcast all five of the England Women's Six Nations fixtures in 2019, starting in Dublin as they take on Ireland on February 1.

The following week the French are in town, with England looking for revenge on the team that cost them last season's title.

England's women are in Six Nations action in February

After games against Wales and Italy, we conclude the tournament coverage with England hosting Scotland at Twickenham on March 16, where the women's game follows on from the men's.

4. Who's up for the Carabao Cup?

Who will claim Carabao Cup glory, live on Sky Sports on February 24?

The competition is down to the last four, with holders Manchester City facing Burton Albion and Tottenham taking on Chelsea in the semi-finals in January before the showpiece final at Wembley a month later.

Manchester City are aiming to retain the Carabao Cup

Pep Guardiola's side will hope to retain the trophy - but first they must avoid an upset against League One Burton.

5. A huge season of F1

Sky Sports is the only place to watch every minute of track action from the 2019 Formula 1 season, with 20 of the 21 grands prix exclusively live on Sky Sports F1.

Lewis Hamilton will be seeking to become just the second driver in history to win six F1 world championships. He will be joined on the grid by fellow Brits Lando Norris and George Russell, with both embarking on their debut seasons in F1 at McLaren and Williams respectively.

Lewis Hamilton will aim for world title number six in 2019

Elsewhere four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel will renew his rivalry with Hamilton but is likely to face stiff competition from new Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc. And will Max Verstappen and Red Bull be firmly in the world title fight with their new Honda power? This could be one of the most exciting seasons in years.

6. AJ back in the ring

Anthony Joshua is scheduled to return in April, defending his three heavyweight world titles, but will Deontay Wilder be in the opposite corner?

Wembley Stadium on April 13 is all AJ's, and if Wilder agrees to come over from America, all four belts, the undisputed crown and a place in history will be on the line.

If Wilder decides to rematch Tyson Fury first, Dillian Whyte looks to be the next in line following their very public fall-out on the last Sky Sports Box Office of 2018.

7. Premier League title race finale

It's shaping up to be one of the most thrilling title races in Premier League history, with unbeaten Liverpool setting a frantic pace at the top.

Liverpool had a four-point lead at Christmas

Will reigning champions Manchester City overhaul them and become the first team to retain the title since Manchester United in 2009? Will Tottenham continue their recent momentum and crash the party? Or will Liverpool hold on to top spot?

As ever, you'll be able to follow all the key moments on Sky Sports throughout April and May.

8. The EFL promotion race and play-offs

The football drama, of course, is not limited to the Premier League. Throughout the EFL, there is sure to be plenty of excitement as teams battle for the automatic promotion places.

Will Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United be able to keep up their Sky Bet Championship promotion charge in the new year? Will Portsmouth and Lincoln City hold on to the top spots in League One and League Two respectively?

Leeds United are vying for automatic promotion

After that, there is the drama and tension of the play-offs, with the finals to be shown live on Sky Sports from Wembley on May 25, 26 and 27.

9. New WNBA season

The 2019 WNBA season kicks off in with the Seattle Storm aiming for a successful defence of the title they won for the third time by sweeping the Washington Mystics 3-0 in September 2018.

Seattle stars Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart will face stiff competition from Maya Moore's Minnesota Lynx, Della Donne's Mystics and Tiffany Hayes' Atlanta Dream.

10. The Nations League finals

England's bid for 2018 World Cup glory ended at the semi-final stage but they will have another shot at silverware when the Nations League returns to Sky Sports screens in June.

Will Gareth Southgate get his hands on the trophy?

England take on the Netherlands in the last four on June 6. Win that, and they will face the victor of Portugal against Switzerland in the final

Having already overcome Spain and Croatia in the group stage, Gareth Southgate's side will be strong contenders.

11. NBA finals

The best in the East meets the best in the West over seven games in May and June to decide the destiny of the NBA Championship.

Will the Golden State Warriors complete a historic 'three-peat' of titles or be derailed en route by James Harden's Houston Rockets or LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers?

Will Steph Curry inspire the Golden State Warriors to more glory

Will the Toronto Raptors finally overcome their Eastern Conference playoff hoodoo and play for the NBA's greatest prize?

12. Royal Ascot comes to Sky Sports

Ascot comes to Sky Sports Racing in March with plenty to look forward to on and off the track.

The Royal Meeting in June will bring us pomp and circumstance, royalty and fashion, not forgetting some of the most expensive thoroughbreds money can buy - let's just hope the sun shines on Berkshire!

13. ICC Cricket World Cup final

Eoin Morgan's 50-over side have risen in formidable fashion from the wreckage of a dismal 2015 World Cup to sit proudly top of the ICC One-Day rankings, playing a fiery brand of cricket that has twice pummelled the world record total.

Eoin Morgan's England are aiming for World Cup glory

Could this be England's first global 50-over title? The final, on July 14, is the date to watch out for.

14. Netball World Cup

It's a huge year for netball on Sky Sports as we bring you full coverage of all 10 days and every game of the World Cup from Liverpool's Echo Arena in July.

The action begins on July 12 and runs through to the final on Sunday July 21. Hopes are high that Tracey Neville and England can follow Commonwealth gold with a first-ever World Cup crown.

15. The Open

Golf's oldest championship makes a historic return to Northern Ireland for the first time in 68 years in 2019, as the stars of the sport bid to get their hands on the Claret Jug.

Francesco Molinari will be looking to defend his title as the 148th Open Championship comes to Royal Portrush from July 18-21 and Sky Sports will bring you live coverage of all four days of the event.

Italy's Francesco Molinari celebrates his win in The Open with the Claret Jug

Rory McIlroy won this event in 2014 and plenty of eyes will be on him in his home country as he competes against fellow Brits Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood and Paul Casey plus the best players from around the world.

16. The men's and women's Ashes

After a chastening defeat in Australia in 2017/18, England are firmly on the rise under Joe Root's captaincy and - fresh from series wins over India and Sri Lanka - will be aiming to regain the urn in August and September 2019 in as much style as they retained it in 2015.

Will Joe Root inspire England against Australia?

Alongside the men, Heather Knight's side will be doubly determined to regain the Ashes after missing out on an historic double in November - defeat to Australia in the ICC World Twenty20 final a bitter blow after the glory of winning the 50-over World Cup. Expect the tourists to once again give no quarter, though.

17. Rugby World Cup warm-ups

As England prepare to head to Japan for a shot at World Cup glory in 2019, we will bring you a host of live warm-up games in the latest edition of the Quilter Internationals.

England's World Cup warm-up games will be live on Sky Sports

Eddie Jones' side will take on Wales and Ireland at Twickenham on Sunday August 11 and Saturday August 24 respectively, before facing Italy at St James' Park on Friday September 6, all live on Sky Sports.

18. Solheim Cup

The best female golfers from Europe and the USA go head-to-head in the biggest team event in the sport in 2019 - and you can see it all live on Sky Sports.

The 16th edition of the prestigious event takes place at Gleneagles from September 13-15 and Scotland's own Catriona Matthew will captain the European team against an American side led by Juli Inkster.

Catriona Matthew of Scotland is the European Team Captain for the 2019 Solheim Cup

The USA have won the last two Solheim Cups under the leadership of Inkster, including a thrilling and controversial one-point victory the last time it was held in Europe in 2015.

19. The darts

Another brilliant year of darts gets underway on New Year's Day with the dramatic conclusion of the 2019 World Championship. There is no letting up as the Premier League begins in Newcastle on February 7, expanded to 17 rounds including trips to Berlin and a double header in Amsterdam. London's iconic O2 will host Finals night on May 23.

The countdown to Alexandra Palace begins in October with the Grand Prix followed by The Grand Slam of Darts, bringing together the best from the BDO and PDC before the 2020 World Championships in December concludes a massive 2019!