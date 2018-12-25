Top 10 Premier League stars of 2018: From Wilfried Zaha to Mohamed Salah

We have completed our countdown of the best Premier League players of 2018 but who made the top 10?

Read on to find out and make sure you click on the links to read each player's entry.

Crystal Palace would have surely been relegated without the brilliant performances of the talismanic Zaha in the second half of last season. The Ivorian is arguably the best player outside of the Premier League's top six.

Aubameyang has shone for Arsenal since his £60m arrival from Borussia Dortmund in January, scoring 20 Premier League goals in 29 appearances and showing why he is one of the world's most dangerous strikers.

Milner has been outstanding for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in 2018, reinventing himself as a right-back and also shining in midfield. He set an assists record in last season's Champions League and remains a key figure now.

Aguero appeared not to fit with Pep Guardiola's plans at Manchester City but he has adapted his game and put speculation surrounding his future to bed with another outstanding year of goalscoring.

Ederson has proved an inspired signing for Manchester City, proving just as important with his feet as he is with his hands. He was key to their title triumph last season and he has continued to impress in the new campaign.

Few players have been as important to their sides as Van Dijk to Liverpool in 2018. The Dutchman has transformed their backline, his commanding displays helping them secure top spot in the Premier League at Christmas.

Goal machine Kane continues to inspire Tottenham and England. He won the Golden Boot at the World Cup in Russia and it has been another brilliant year for him in the Premier League.

Sterling has been brilliant in 2018, shrugging off criticism and even alleged racist abuse to produce yet more dazzling performances for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Eden Hazard is part of the furniture in the Premier League now but opposition defenders still haven't figure out how to stop him. His goals and assists have been invaluable for Chelsea in 2018 and his performances continue to inspire them.

Who else but Salah? The Egyptian has had sensational year, inspiring Liverpool's charge to the Champions League football and continuing his brilliant goalscoring form to fire them to the top of the Premier League table.