Mats Hummels completes return to Borussia Dortmund from Bayern Munich

Mats Hummels left to join Bayern Munich for €35m three years ago

Bayern Munich defender Mats Hummels has returned to Borussia Dortmund on a three-year deal for a fee in the region of €38m (£33.8m), according to Sky in Germany.

The centre-half, who spent three seasons at Bayern Munich, has agreed a deal until 2022.

Borussia Dortmund have reached an agreement with FC Bayern Munich over the transfer of @matshummels! pic.twitter.com/Puisy9fi08 — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) June 19, 2019

World Cup winner Hummels began his career with Bayern before making a move to Dortmund in 2009, following a year on loan there.

In 2016 he returned to the Allianz Arena, having played 309 times for the Schwarzgelben, winning two Bundesliga titles and a German Cup along the way.

The 30-year-old central defender has won seven trophies in his last three seasons with Bayern - including three straight Bundesliga titles.

Hummels now leaves Munich with fellow 30-year-old centre-back Jerome Boateng also likely to depart.

Hummels won two Bundelsiga titles under Jurgen Klopp at Dortmund

Boateng is under contract in Bavaria until the end of the 2020/21 season but was last month advised by club president Uli Hoeness to leave Bayern in order to take up a new challenge.

