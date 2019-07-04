Phil Jagielka set for Sheffield United return after 12 years away

Phil Jagielka has been at Everton for the last 12 years

Phil Jagielka is set to re-join boyhood club Sheffield United after 12 years away, Sky Sports News understands.

The 36-year-old centre-back left the Blades when they were last relegated from the top-flight in 2007, spending the following 12 years at Everton, where he established himself as an England international.

Jagielka, a graduate of the Sheffield United academy, made 287 appearances during his first spell at Bramall Lane, helping the club secure promotion to the Premier League in 2006.

Listen to the latest episode of the Transfer Talk podcast: Why Lukaku wants out

He was voted Sheffield United's Player of the Season for three successive campaigns prior to his departure to Everton.

Sky Sports News reported earlier this week that Jagielka was training with Burnley to work on his fitness levels.

Phil Jagielka is set to return to former club Sheffield United

Manager Chris Wilder has been hoping to add to his squad before United's pre-season training camp in Portugal next week, with midfielder Luke Freeman their only addition so far.

Former Manchester United and West Ham midfielder Ravel Morrison has also been training with Sheffield United.