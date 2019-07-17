Kieran Trippier passes Atletico Madrid medical ahead of £21.7m move from Tottenham

Kieran Trippier is nearing a move to Atletico Madrid

Kieran Trippier has passed a medical with Atletico Madrid ahead of his move from Tottenham, Sky Sports News understands.

The Spanish club have agreed a £21.7m (€24m) fee for the England international, with the deal set to be announced on Wednesday evening.

Spurs were offered the chance to sign striker Angel Correa during negotiations but have instead opted for a straight cash deal.

Angel Correa was offered to Tottenham

Sky Sports News revealed last week Trippier was also on Bayern Munich's shortlist, while Spurs' other right-back, Serge Aurier, is available for transfer this summer.

Marseille's Hiroki Sakai is the type of player Tottenham want to bring in to replace Trippier and Aurier, Sky Sports News understands.

The Good Morning Transfers verdict

Trippier's impending move was discussed on Sky Sports News' weekday morning show, Good Morning Transfers - with the panel of the opinion that the move would be good for player, club and even England.

"It's great business for Tottenham," said Sky Sports' Mark McAdam. "He's been a loyal servant to the club. It takes a lot of character to go abroad, learn a different language, put yourself in a different environment. What an opportunity to work under Diego Simeone, too."

The Good Morning Transfers panel discuss Kieran Trippier's potential move to Atletico Madrid after a £21.7m fee was agreed for his services

