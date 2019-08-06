Manchester United turn down Neymar offer - European Paper Talk

PSG reportedly offered Man Utd the chance to sign Neymar

With the English transfer window set to close on Thursday, time is running out for clubs to complete their summer business.

Several big deals remain in the pipeline and these will have ramifications across the European market. So we asked our friends at Football Whispers to round up all the latest news and gossip from the continent.

Spain

Paris Saint-Germain offered Manchester United the chance to sign Neymar this summer but United turned down the opportunity. (Sport)

Manchester United are hoping to complete a deal for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen. The club are prepared to offer the Dane a five-year contract after Bruno Fernandes turned down a move to Old Trafford. (AS)

Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola will attempt to use Juventus' interest in the French midfielder as leverage in order to force Real Madrid into making another bid for the 26-year-old. (AS)

Ajax will not sell Donny van de Beek to Real Madrid until after their Champions League qualifying tie against PAOK. It means the earliest the Dutch midfielder could move to the Bernabeu is August 14. (AS)

Tottenham have yet to agree a fee with Real Betis for Giovani Lo Celso and could face late competition from Napoli and Atletico Madrid for the Argentine. (Marca)

Italy

Juventus will launch a move for Inter striker Mauro Icardi after Cristiano Ronaldo approved the potential arrival of the Argentine. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Icardi will be free to leave Inter for Juve if the club can complete the signing of Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United. United will allow the Belgian to depart for around £75m. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has been offered the chance to join Paris Saint-Germain. The Argentine was wanted by Manchester United but the Premier League side were put off by his contract demands. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Wolves may launch a £28m move for Juventus defender Daniele Rugani before the transfer window closes. The centre-back has also been linked with a loan move to Arsenal. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Germany

Bayern Munich are not interested in Gareth Bale despite reports linking the Real Madrid star with a loan move to the Allianz Arena. (Bild)

The Bundesliga champions are interested in Ajax's Hakim Ziyech and hope to sign two wingers - one of whom will be Leroy Sane - and a defensive midfielder before the transfer window closes. (Algemeen Dagblad)

France

Norwich City are set to complete the loan signing of Ibrahim Amadou from Sevilla. The newly-promoted Premier League side will have the option to sign the 26-year-old midfielder permanently for £9m. (L'Equipe)

