Watford's hopes of signing Rennes winger Ismaila Sarr fading

Ismaila Sarr joined Rennes from fellow French side Metz in 2017

Watford’s move for Ismaila Sarr looks increasingly unlikely to go ahead with the Hornets struggling to agree a price with Rennes for the precociously talented winger, Sky Sports News understands.

The Premier League side have been locked in negotiations with Rennes over Sarr for several weeks but the Ligue 1 club value the Senegal international at more than £30m.

Such a figure would represent a club-record fee for Watford but the Hornets are understood to have a valuation that they are sticking to and are not prepared to overpay for the pacey 21-year-old.

Sarr scored 13 goals and contributed 11 assists across 50 matches in all competitions for Rennes.

Watford added to their squad on Wednesday with the signing of former Manchester United forward Danny Welbeck, who left Arsenal as a free agent earlier this summer.

