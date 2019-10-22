Sol Campbell expected at Roots Hall as he nears Southend job

Sol Campbell saved Macclesfield from relegation to non-league football in his first managerial post last season

Sol Campbell is expected to be at Southend’s clash with Doncaster at Roots Hall on Tuesday as he stands on the verge of becoming their new manager, Sky Sports News understands.

The 45-year-old, who saved Macclesfield from relegation to non-league football in his first managerial post last season, remains in advanced talks with the Shrimpers ahead of kick-off.

Southend have undergone a search for a new manager since Kevin Bond resigned after they suffered six consecutive league defeats at the beginning of the season.

Kevin Bond departed the manager's job at Southend in August

Former Arsenal, Tottenham and England international defender Campbell has been out of managerial work since departing League Two club Macclesfield in August, after guiding them to safety in their final game of last season.

Sky Sports News reported earlier in October Campbell had been interviewed for the vacant managerial role at the Essex club.

Local reports have claimed former Crystal Palace, Ipswich and Charlton defender Hermann Hreidarsson and ex-Manchester United striker Andy Cole are set to join him in his backroom team.

The third-tier side's negotiations with Henrik Larsson broke down earlier this month, despite Southend agreeing a deal with the Swede to bring him to Roots Hall as their new manager.

Terms had also been agreed with Johan Mjallby and Tommy Johnson to be appointed assistant manager and head of recruitment respectively before discussions came to an end.

Southend sit 22nd in League One, after 10 defeats, one win and two draws in 13 matches.