Hampden Park sale from Queen's Park to Scottish FA complete

Hampden Park has passed into the ownership of the Scottish FA

The sale of Hampden Park from Queen's Park to the Scottish FA has been completed.

The League Two club will leave the stadium in Spring 2021 and move to their training ground Lesser Hampden adjacent to Hampden Park once work has been carried out to convert it into a stadium.

The Scottish FA's lease at the stadium, which will host games at Euro 2021, expires next year.

The stadium was built on its current site in 1903 by Queen's Park and was renovated during the 1990s.

It was the biggest stadium in the world between 1903 and 1950 and still holds all the attendance records in European football.

0:34 After David de Gea highlighted his uncanny resemblance to Stuart Kettlewell, the Ross County manager gave us his reaction to discovering his doppelganger. After David de Gea highlighted his uncanny resemblance to Stuart Kettlewell, the Ross County manager gave us his reaction to discovering his doppelganger.

Hampden Park has hosted six European finals including the 1960 European Cup final between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt which attracted a crowd of 127,621, the highest ever attendance for a European Cup final - 127,621.

Queen's Park issued a statement saying: "This is a historic moment for Queen's Park, and for Scottish football, as ownership of the National Stadium transfers from the club to the Scottish FA.

"While there is a touch of sadness this means we won't be playing our home games at Hampden much longer, there is a huge amount of pride over the part Queen's Park and Hampden have played in the history of the game.

"There is the pride in our forefathers for having the foresight to build, what was for a time, the largest sporting stadium in the world.

"There is the pride that the stadium the club built, owned and developed for more than 117 years should have become such a footballing icon."

Celtic fixtures | Rangers fixtures | Motherwell fixtures | Aberdeen fixtures | Livingston fixtures | St Johnstone fixtures | Hibs fixtures | Kilmarnock fixtures | St Mirren fixtures | Ross County fixtures | Hamilton fixtures | Dundee United fixtures

Sat Aug 8: St Johnstone vs Aberdeen - 12.30pm

Sun Aug 9: Kilmarnock vs Celtic - 4.30pm

Tue Aug 11: Dundee Utd vs Hibernian - 6pm

Wed Aug 12: St Mirren vs Celtic - 6pm

Sat Aug 15: Hibernian vs Motherwell - 5.30pm

Sun Aug 16: Livingston vs Rangers - 4.30pm

Sat Aug 22: Dundee Utd vs Celtic - 5.30pm

Sun Aug 23: St Johnstone vs Hibernian - 4.30pm

Sat Aug 29: Hamilton v Rangers - 5.30pm

Sun Aug 30: Hibernian vs Aberdeen - 4.30pm