Premier League live on Sky Sports - fixtures, dates and kick-off times

The opening weekend's fixtures for the new 2022/23 Premier League fixtures to be shown live on Sky Sports have been announced...

Friday August 5: Crystal Palace vs Arsenal, kick-off 8pm

Saturday August 6: Everton vs Chelsea, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday August 7: Man Utd vs Brighton, kick-off 2pm

Sunday August 7: West Ham vs Man City, kick-off 4.30pm

Free match highlights on Sky Sports digital

It couldn't be simpler: we'll have free-to-watch match highlights of every Premier League game on the Sky Sports website, app, and the Sky Sports YouTube channel shortly after full-time of every fixture.

In addition, Sky subscribers will also be able to enjoy in-game clips from Sky Sports matches in our Digital match blogs.

Arsenal fixtures | Aston Villa fixtures | Brentford fixtures | Brighton fixtures | Burnley fixtures | Chelsea fixtures | Crystal Palace fixtures | Everton fixtures | Leeds fixtures | Leicester fixtures | Liverpool fixtures | Man City fixtures | Man Utd fixtures | Newcastle fixtures | Norwich fixtures | Southampton fixtures | Tottenham fixtures | Watford fixtures | West Ham fixtures | Wolves fixtures