Premier League live on Sky Sports: Liverpool vs Man Utd added to schedule

All the games you can look forward to watching live on Sky Sports...

Tue Jan 12: Sheff Utd vs Newcastle - Kick-Off 6pm

Tue Jan 12: Wolves vs Everton - Kick-Off 8.15pm

Thur Jan 14: Arsenal vs Crystal Palace - Kick-Off 8pm

Sat Jan 16: Leeds vs Brighton - Kick-Off 3pm

Sat Jan 16: Fulham vs Chelsea - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sun Jan 17: Aston Villa vs Everton - Kick-Off 12pm

Sun Jan 17: Sheff Utd vs Tottenham - Kick-Off 2pm

Sun Jan 17: Liverpool vs Man Utd - Kick-Off 4.30pm

Sun Jan 17: Man City vs Crystal Palace - Kick-Off 7.15pm

Mon Jan 18: Arsenal vs Newcastle - Kick-Off 8pm

Tue Jan 19: Leicester vs Chelsea - Kick-Off 8.15pm

Wed Jan 20: Leeds vs Southampton - Kick-Off 6pm

Thur Jan 21: Liverpool vs Burnley - Kick-Off 8pm

Sat Jan 30: Arsenal vs Man Utd - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sat Jan 30: Southampton vs Aston Villa - Kick-Off 8pm

Sun Jan 31: Leicester vs Leeds - Kick-Off 2pm

Sun Jan 31: West Ham vs Liverpool - Kick-Off 4.30pm

To be rescheduled from Friday December 4: Aston Villa vs Newcastle

Free match highlights on Sky Sports digital

It couldn't be simpler: we'll have free-to-watch match highlights of every Premier League game on the Sky Sports website, app, and the Sky Sports YouTube channel shortly after full-time of every fixture.

In addition, Sky subscribers will also be able to enjoy in-game clips from Sky Sports matches in our Digital match blogs.

Arsenal fixtures | Aston Villa fixtures | Brighton fixtures | Burnley fixtures | Chelsea fixtures | Crystal Palace fixtures | Everton fixtures | Fulham fixtures | Leeds fixtures | Leicester fixtures | Liverpool fixtures | Man City fixtures | Man Utd fixtures | Newcastle fixtures | Sheff Utd fixtures | Southampton fixtures | Tottenham fixtures | West Brom fixtures | West Ham fixtures | Wolves fixtures

The football continues and a new calendar is taking shape. From domestic and continental competitions to the new European Championship schedule, here's what's in store each month:

January

Carabao Cup semi-finals, FA Cup third/fourth rounds, EFL Trophy Round of 16

February

Champions League Round of 16, Europa League Round of 32, Carabao Cup final, FA Cup fifth round, EFL Trophy quarter-/semi-finals

March

FA Cup quarter-finals, Europa League Round of 16, EFL Trophy final, Women's Champions League quarter-finals, Women's Champions League Round of 16

April

FA Cup semi-finals, Champions League quarter-/semi-finals, Europa League quarter-/semi-finals, Women's Champions League quarter-/semi-finals

May

Premier League & EFL seasons finish, EFL play-offs, FA Cup final, Champions League final, Europa League final, Women's Champions League semi-finals/final

June

Euro 2020 starts