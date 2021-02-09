Coronavirus: EFL records 16 new positive cases in latest round of testing

Coronavirus cases in the EFL have continued to decrease with 16 positive results in the latest round of testing.

The latest figures, from 5470 tests undertaken from February 1-7 across all 72 clubs, are three down on the equivalent results from 5,448 tests the previous week.

The number of clubs reporting zero positive cases was 64, one down on the week before as positive results continue to fall week-on-week.

Previous EFL Covid-19 results since resumption of twice-weekly testing in January

4-10 January: 4,038 tested, with 123 testing positive

testing positive 11-18 January: 4,598 tested, with 32 testing positive

testing positive 18-24 January: 4,794 tested, with 26 testing positive

testing positive 25-31 January: 5,448 tested, with 19 testing positive

testing positive 1-7 February: 5,470 tested, with 16 testing positive

More to follow...

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.