Reece James and Luke Shaw being considered for England starts against Scotland at Euro 2020

Gareth Southgate is considering changing both his full-backs and starting with Reece James and Luke Shaw against Scotland at Euro 2020 on Friday.

Kyle Walker started England's opening group-stage win against Croatia at right-back on Sunday, while Kieran Trippier played out of position as the starting left-back for the 1-0 victory at Wembley.

Chelsea right-back James, 21, has not played since his club beat Premier League champions Manchester City to win the Champions League on May 29.

Manchester United left-back Shaw started the 1-0 pre-tournament friendly win against Romania on June 6, but was an unused substitute against Croatia.

Chelsea's Ben Chilwell - the other recognised left-back in Southgate's Euros squad - was not named in the 23-man matchday squad for their first game of the tournament.

England will qualify for the last 16 with victory against Steve Clarke's Scotland, who opened their campaign with a 2-0 defeat against Czech Republic on Friday.

Meanwhile, Southgate has confirmed centre-back Harry Maguire will be involved against Scotland.

The Manchester United defender has not played since he suffered a high ankle sprain against Aston Villa in the Premier League on May 9.

"I don't think the England players will get carried away with the emotion, and I don't think Gareth will. Gareth doesn't tend to get too high when they win a game, or too low when they lose a game. He's seen a lot of international football, has seen a lot of tournament football, and understands what can happen.

"I think his game plan for Friday will have been set even before Croatia, and I don't think that will change. He's really methodical, and knows how he's going to tackle each game. That will be set.

"It will be more interesting to see how Steve Clarke reacts to their defeat in the first game, there may be an emotional reaction that they need to be more attacking and proactive. But that would suit England, if Scotland came out and attacked, they could then play their football a little bit more. It's important for both managers to remove emotion from this match, and stick to their game plans.

"I am sure Southgate will, it's whether Steve Clarke reacts to the fact they had a disappointing first result against Czech Republic."

