Raphael Varane: Man Utd close to personal terms agreement with Real Madrid defender's representatives

Manchester United are close to a full agreement in principle on personal terms with the representatives of Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane.

The France centre-back returned to training in Spain with Sky Sports News reporting that his representatives were continuing to finalise personal terms with the Premier League club.

Although these talks are ongoing, it is understood there is agreement on many of the details of his proposed contract.

United are yet to agree a fee with Real Madrid but there is an increased confidence a deal can be struck.

It is also understood the 28-year-old wants the move to last season's Premier League runners-up.

Once a final agreement is reached, it is hoped United will be able to quickly negotiate a fee and add Varane to their squad.

Varane would be a significant statement of intent to compete with Manchester City for the Premier League title next season, having established himself as one of the world's top defenders.

He joined Real from French side Lens in the summer of 2011.

He has gone on to make over 350 appearances for the club, and be capped 79 times by France, helping them to World Cup glory in 2018.

He started all four of their matches at Euro 2020 before they were knocked out by Switzerland.

United start their Premier League campaign on August 14 against Leeds United at Old Trafford.

'One of best central defenders in Europe'

Analysis from Spanish football expert Terry Gibson, speaking on Sky Sports News:

"If Man Utd do get Varane across the line, they are buying one of the best central defenders in Europe. He has been fantastic at Real since day one, he has all the attributes you need and he has been slightly overlooked because of Sergio Ramos.

"But in terms of quality, I do not think there are many better than Varane."

1:00 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the arrival of Jadon Sancho shows the fans 'we mean business'

United continue to look busy in the transfer market having recently signed Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund for £73m.

Sancho, whose move to Old Trafford was agreed in principle on July 1, completed a medical earlier this month after his participation at Euro 2020.

He has signed a five-year deal at United, with an option of a further year, and Sancho will wear the No 25 shirt for his new side.

0:18 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists Paul Pogba is always professional despite speculation about his future at United

One player at United with an uncertain future is Paul Pogba. He is 'increasingly unlikely' to sign a new contract extension at Manchester United amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

Talks between Pogba's representatives and United failed to find a resolution with reports claiming a concrete offer had been rejected by the France midfielder.

The 28-year-old has entered the final year of his current deal and United must now make a decision on whether to sell him this summer or allow him to see out his contract.

Manchester United will host rivals Leeds United at Old Trafford on the opening weekend of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

United face a possibly season-defining run of games in October and November, which starts with a trip to Leicester on October 16, the first showdown with Liverpool at Old Trafford on October 23, and a visit to Tottenham on October 30.

November 6 marks the first Manchester derby of the season as champions Manchester City travel to Old Trafford, before United head to Champions League winners Chelsea on November 27 before rounding off the month by hosting Arsenal on November 30.

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

You can follow all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms, as well as keeping track of all the developments on Sky Sports News.

