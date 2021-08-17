Cristiano Ronaldo: Juventus not expecting to lose star striker this summer

Juventus expect Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at the club this summer despite reports in Spain linking him with a move back to Real Madrid.

The 36-year-old has 12 months remaining on his contract with the former Italian champions and has not mentioned to the club that he wants to leave.

Juventus have not received a single offer from Real Madrid or any other club.

Spanish TV show El Chiringuito de Jugones reported last night that Real Madrid wanted to re-sign Ronaldo, although Marca has since reported that "the door is closed" on a return.

Real manager Carlo Ancelotti also dismissed reports that the Portuguese forward could be set to return to the Bernabeu, tweeting: "Cristiano is a Real Madrid legend and has all my love and respect.

"Never have I tried to sign him. We're looking forward."

Real sold Ronaldo to Juventus for a fee of just over £100m three years ago.

Since then, he has won a pair of Serie A titles and the Coppa Italia last season, when Juventus were beaten to the title by Inter Milan.

Locatelli deal agreed

Image: Manuel Locatelli was part of Italy's victorious Euro 2020 squad

Juventus have agreed a deal to sign Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli from Sassuolo on loan with an obligation to buy, according to Sky in Italy.

Locatelli had been linked with Arsenal earlier in the summer but had made it clear that he favoured a move to the Turin side, who will eventually pay €35m for the 23-year-old.

Juventus have been very quiet in the transfer market this summer, with Locatelli set to become the first new addition to their squad during this window.

Image: Locatelli scored seven goals in 99 appearances for Sassuolo

Sky in Italy previously reported that Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco or Chelsea's Tiemoue Bakayoko would be other options Juventus would consider if a Locatelli deal wasn't completed.

Sassuolo chief executive Giovanni Carnevalli said in June Arsenal had made an offer for Locatelli, but the Premier League club have since signed central midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga from Anderlecht.

