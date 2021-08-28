Wolves transfer news: Hwang Hee-chan close to joining from RB Leipzig

Wolves are close to completing a deal to sign RB Leipzig forward Hwang Hee-chan.
The South Korea international is set to join on an initial loan with an option to buy in the region of £12.8m (€15m).
Hwang is scheduled to fly into Birmingham later on Saturday and undergo a medical on Sunday once the final details have been sorted.
The 25-year-old has scored three goals in 29 appearances for Bundesliga side Leipzig since moving from sister club Red Bull Salzburg, where he notched 45 in 126 matches.
Hwang, who is contracted at Leipzig until 2025, has scored six goals in 37 games for South Korea.
Wolves are yet to score in their opening two Premier League games of the season and host Manchester United at Molineux on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.
