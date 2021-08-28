Wolves transfer news: Hwang Hee-chan close to joining from RB Leipzig

South Korea international Hwang Hee-chan set to join Wolves on an initial loan with an option to buy in the region of £12.8m (€15m); 25-year-old forward Hwang joined RB Leipzig from RB Salzburg in July 2020 on five-year deal

By Lyall Thomas

Sunday 29 August 2021 13:40, UK

Hwang Hee-chan
Image: Hwang Hee-chan is nearing a move to the Premier League

Wolves are close to completing a deal to sign RB Leipzig forward Hwang Hee-chan.

The South Korea international is set to join on an initial loan with an option to buy in the region of £12.8m (€15m).

Hwang is scheduled to fly into Birmingham later on Saturday and undergo a medical on Sunday once the final details have been sorted.

The 25-year-old has scored three goals in 29 appearances for Bundesliga side Leipzig since moving from sister club Red Bull Salzburg, where he notched 45 in 126 matches.

Hwang, who is contracted at Leipzig until 2025, has scored six goals in 37 games for South Korea.

Trending

Wolves are yet to score in their opening two Premier League games of the season and host Manchester United at Molineux on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester United

Sunday 29th August 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Follow Deadline Day with Sky Sports

Time is running out for clubs to do business - the summer transfer window closes at 11pm in England and midnight in Scotland on Tuesday August 31 and you can follow all the Deadline Day drama with Sky Sports.

Also See:

Follow all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on the Sky Sports website and app, check out the latest Done Deals and watch the best analysis and reaction on Sky Sports News.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

The £250,000 is up for grabs with Super 6, and as always it is completely free to play. Entries by 3pm Saturday.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

GolfPass on Sky Q