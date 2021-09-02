Transfer news: Arsenal Women agree personal terms with two-time World Cup winner and former Man Utd forward Tobin Heath

Arsenal Women have agreed personal terms with two-time World Cup winner Tobin Heath.

The USA forward, who is an Arsenal fan, is available for free after leaving Manchester United earlier this summer.

Heath spent one season at United, scoring four goals as they finished one point below the Gunners in the Women's Super League.

The 33-year-old was an integral part to the USA's World Cup success both in 2015 and 2019, and has scored 31 goals and provided 41 assists across 177 senior national appearances.

Image: US World Cup winners Tobin Heath and Christen Press have left Manchester United after just one season at the club

The arrival of Heath would be another formidable boost to Jonas Eidevall's side's chances of winning the club's first league title since 2019 following the arrivals of Nikita Parris from Lyon, Mana Iwabuchi, Frida Maanum and Simone Boye Sorensen.

Arsenal get their Women's Super League campaign underway against champions Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

