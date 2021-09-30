FIFA ordered Hungary to play two home matches behind closed doors and were fined following racist abuse from a section of their fans directed at England players; West Brom fan who racially abused Romaine Sawyers has been sentenced to eight weeks in prison

England manager Gareth Southgate says action being taken against racism shows progress towards 'tolerant society'

England manager Gareth Southgate believes Hungary's stadium ban and a prison sentence for a West Brom fan show that a more "tolerant society" is emerging.

Last week, FIFA ordered Hungary to play two home matches behind closed doors, one suspended for two years, and handed out a 200,000 Swiss francs (over £158,000) fine.

It followed charges of racist behaviour during the 4-0 World Cup qualifying defeat by the Three Lions in Budapest earlier this month.

Image: Hungary fans threw cups at Raheem Sterling in Budapest

Then on Thursday, the same day that Southgate named his 23-man squad for the qualification double-header against Andorra and at home to Hungary - a man was handed an eight-week prison sentencing over the online abuse of West Brom midfielder Romaine Sawyers.

Southgate refused to criticise Hungary ahead of the game on September 3, citing the racist abuse aimed at Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho following their penalty shoot-out misses in the Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy as proof that there are similar problems at home.

Asked if he welcomed the harder action taken with recent charges and whether he thought Hungary's punishment was severe enough, he told BBC Radio 5 Live: "Well, I think it's very difficult to assess what is the right level of punishments or admonishments for things.

"Where we've come from as a team over the last few years is we think it's important to raise awareness of the issues, we've tried to behave responsibly around that and we do feel as if we're heading towards a more tolerant society and people are recognising that these things are unacceptable.

Image: West Brom's Romaine Sawyers was the victim of racial abuse on social media

"So we could debate a level of fine or a ban for hours and hours and [it is] very difficult to judge that but I think the biggest factor is that action is being taken and I feel like as though we're heading towards a more tolerant society."

West Brom supporter Simon Silwood, 50, was jailed and ordered to pay £500 in compensation over a "grossly offensive" Facebook post. Silwood was arrested after posting a message on social media saying Sawyers should win the 'Baboon d'Or' - a callous reference to the Ballon d'Or trophy - following his team's 5-0 defeat to Manchester City at the Hawthorns on January 26.

He denied the offence, blaming predictive text and telling police his phone had autocorrected the word "buffoon" to "baboon".

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kick It Out's Troy Townsend says the organisation is 'pleased' that West Bromwich fan Simon Silwood has been jailed for eight weeks for racially abusing midfielder Romaine Sawyers on social media

Silwood, who has been banned for life by West Brom, was convicted at an earlier hearing at Walsall Magistrates' Court after District Judge Briony Clarke ruled he was "not a credible witness" and had meant the post to be offensive.

"I've only just learned about the specifics of the case," added Southgate. "Look, I think all I would say is that it's important that we do take the online abuse, the abuse in general society, very seriously. I think we're recognising the importance of that.

"We want a tolerant society and I think that's where we're heading. For me, they're the important messages at this time."

Hate won't win

Sky Sports is committed to making skysports.com and our channels on social media platforms a place for comment and debate that is free of abuse, hate and profanity.

For more information, please visit: www.skysports.com/againstonlinehate

If you see a reply to Sky Sports posts and/or content with an expression of hate on the basis of race, sex, colour, gender, nationality, ethnicity, disability, religion, sexuality, age or class, please copy the URL to the hateful post and screengrab it and email us here.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jenson Button, Gary Lineker, Kelly Cates, Alan Shearer, Gary Neville, Micah Richards, Gabby Logan, Ebony-Rainford-Brent, Jamie Carragher, Jermaine Jenas, Jamie Redknapp and Nasser Hussain among BBC and Sky stars united against online hate

Kick It Out reporting racism

Online Reporting Form | Kick It Out

Kick It Out is football's equality and inclusion organisation - working throughout the football, educational and community sectors to challenge discrimination, encourage inclusive practices and campaign for positive change.