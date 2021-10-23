West Brom's Championship match against Bristol City delayed by 15 minutes due to medical emergency

Kick-off between West Brom and Bristol City was delayed by 15 minutes, until 3.15pm, due to a medical emergency involving a home fan; the supporter was carried out on a stretcher, but was conscious; the second half was then delayed due to a separate medical emergency in the away end

Kick-off for West Brom vs Bristol City was delayed by 15 minutes due to a fan suffering a medical emergency

West Brom's Championship game against Bristol City was delayed by 15 minutes after a medical emergency involving a home fan.

A club statement on Twitter announced: "Owing to a medical emergency involving a fan inside the stadium, kick-off has been delayed by 15 minutes. Our thoughts and prayers are with the supporter. We're all with you."

The spectator was carried away on a stretcher but was conscious and gave a thumbs-up gesture to the crowd on the way out.

The match kicked off according to the revised schedule at 3.15pm.

However, the start of the second half was also delayed due to another medical emergency, this time among the visiting fans.

A statement from Bristol City on Twitter read: "The start of the second half will be delayed due to an ongoing medical emergency in the Bristol City supporters' end. Our thoughts are with those affected."

That came after 10 minutes of first-half stoppage time were played, largely due to an injury to City defender Nathan Baker.

The incidents are than a week after a similar situation involving a Newcastle supporter during their 3-2 home Premier League defeat to Tottenham last Sunday.