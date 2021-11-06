Millwall 1-1 Derby: Met Police working to identify fan after Rams player suffers alleged discriminatory abuse

Derby drew 1-1 at Millwall on Saturday but game marred after Rams player suffers alleged discriminatory abuse; Millwall and Met Police working to identify fan, with club promising lifetime ban if anyone is found guilty; Derby say they will offer the player their "full support"

Millwall are working with the Metropolitan Police to identify a supporter after a Derby player suffered alleged discriminatory abuse at The Den on Saturday.

Derby said the incident was reported after the game, which finished 1-1.

A Millwall statement following the match read: "The matter is under immediate investigation and the club will co-operate fully in the matter.

"Any individual found guilty of discriminatory abuse at The Den is issued with an immediate lifetime ban and also offered an opportunity to complete Millwall's 'Fan Diversity Scheme' course.

"The club has a zero-tolerance policy against discriminatory abuse of any kind and is continuing its tireless efforts in this regard through the work of the Millwall Equality Steering Committee."

A Derby statement added: "The player will receive the club's full support following the incident at The Den.

"Derby County would like to place on record its thanks to Millwall Football Club for their assistance."

The game finished in a draw after former Derby player Scott Malone scored for Millwall to cancel out Festy Ebosele's opener.

The Rams held on for a point after Nathan Byrne was sent off in the second half but remain bottom of the Championship and nine points from safety following their 12-point deduction earlier in the season.

Millwall are ninth, one point outside the play-offs.

