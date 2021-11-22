Giovanni van Bronckhorst: Watch the new Rangers manager's first news conference

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch live as Giovanni van Bronckhorst takes his first press conference as Rangers manager

Giovanni van Bronckhorst will face the media for the first time since being named Rangers manager at a news conference at 3.30pm on Monday - watch a live stream here.

He has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal, Sky Sports News has been told, taking him up until the summer of 2025.

The former Rangers, Arsenal and Barcelona defender returns to Ibrox to succeed Gerrard, who left to manage Premier League side Aston Villa.

Van Bronckhorst will take training for the first time on Tuesday ahead of Thursday's Europa League game against Sparta Prague, before a double-header away from home in the Scottish Premiership, live on Sky Sports.

Watch the full news conference live on the Sky Sports website and app in the stream above and on Sky Sports News.