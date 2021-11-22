Giovanni van Bronckhorst: Watch the new Rangers manager's first news conference

Giovanni van Bronckhorst will face the media for the first time since being named Rangers manager at a news conference at 3.30pm on Monday - watch a live stream here.
He has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal, Sky Sports News has been told, taking him up until the summer of 2025.
The former Rangers, Arsenal and Barcelona defender returns to Ibrox to succeed Gerrard, who left to manage Premier League side Aston Villa.
Van Bronckhorst will take training for the first time on Tuesday ahead of Thursday's Europa League game against Sparta Prague, before a double-header away from home in the Scottish Premiership, live on Sky Sports.
Trending
- Pochettino interested in Man Utd job
- Merson Says: Ronaldo signing messed up Ole's plan
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Who now for Man Utd?
- Verstappen vs Hamilton: How Max can clinch title at next race
- Meet the Man Utd boss contenders; Poch the unanimous pick
- Carrick: I'm here for however long I am needed
- 'A devastating KO' - but who next?
- Neville: Man Utd 'vision' can solve cultural crisis | Off Script
- LIVE STREAM: Van Bronckhorst's first Rangers news conference
- Crawford calls out Spence | 'He was not as tough…'
Watch the full news conference live on the Sky Sports website and app in the stream above and on Sky Sports News.