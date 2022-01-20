Hugo Lloris: Tottenham captain agrees two-year contract extension

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris has agreed a two-year contract extension to keep him at the club until 2024.

The Frenchman's deal was due to expire this summer but he has now extended his stay to go beyond a decade at the club, having joined from Lyon in August 2012.

The 35-year-old has been free to talk to foreign clubs this month, with less than six months left on his previous deal.

Newly-appointed Spurs boss Antonio Conte said last month he was planning to sit down with club captain Lloris to outline his future plans for the goalkeeper.

"Hugo is the captain of this team, captain of France, we're talking about a top goalkeeper," Conte said.

"He's very focused now and he knows very well that now we're trying to do our best.

"Me as a coach, Hugo as a goalkeeper and every player has to perform at a high level, but for sure we'll have time to speak about him and I consider him an important player for Tottenham, for his experience.

"He's a good goalkeeper first of all and many years at this club, he has showed always great commitment for this club."

France's World Cup-winning captain Lloris is still yet to lift any silverware with Spurs after losing the 2019 Champions League final and two League Cup finals.

