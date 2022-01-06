Celtic transfer news: Liam Shaw, Vasilis Barkas and Boli Bolingoli could leave

Liam Shaw has agreed to join Motherwell on loan as Celtic look to offload a number of players in the January transfer window.

The deal is expected to be confirmed on Friday meaning the midfielder will be the second player to exit Parkhead in as many days following Ewan Henderson's move to Hibernian on Thursday.

Shaw - who was also wanted by St Johnstone - has started just one game under Ange Postecoglou since his summer move to Glasgow from Sheffield Wednesday.

He could make his Motherwell debut against Ross County on January 18, with the Hoops keen on getting the 20-year-old more game time.

Celtic are looking to offload a number of players in the January transfer window to reduce the size of the squad with 33 now in the first team, with an additional nine out on loan.

It follows the New Year's Eve signings of all three J League targets - Daizen Maeda, Yosuke Ideguchi and Reo Hatate.

A number of clubs in Europe, including in Turkey, remain interested in goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas, but Celtic have received no offers for the Greece international at this stage - with the club also open to offers for left-back Boli Bolingoli.

Meanwhile, Celtic are due to sign Sligo Rovers striker Johnny Kenny for £125,000 - initially joining the B team.

Image: Vasilis Barkas has struggled since joining Celtic

Celtic have opened talks with Benfica and Tottenham Hotspur in their bid to sign Jota and Cameron Carter-Vickers on permanent deals.

The Scottish Premiership side intend to trigger the option-to-buy clauses for both players, who have impressed boss Ange Postecoglou.

Image: Jota (left) is on loan from Benfica while Carter-Vickers joined from Tottenham

A fee of £6.5m was negotiated in principle with Benfica to sign Jota, who is currently back in Lisbon to have his injury assessed.

An initial fee of £6m is in the agreement of Carter-Vickers' loan, with one source telling Sky Sports News talks between Celtic and Spurs are based around the structure of any potential permanent deal. It's understood there is no wriggle-room on the overall price for the United States defender.

