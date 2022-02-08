Scottish Premiership match previews, team news, how to follow on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and how to follow the Scottish Premiership on Sky Sports ahead of a busy midweek round, including Aberdeen vs Celtic, Rangers vs Hibs.

Team news

Aberdeen hope to have Scott Brown available for the visit of his former club Celtic after the midfielder sat out the defeat at Livingston.

Joe Lewis and Connor Barron are expected to remain out through illness.

Marley Watkins (foot) remains out along with Andrew Considine (knee) while Mikey Devlin is back doing some training around the first team following a serious ankle injury.

Celtic are expected to have an unchanged squad for the trip to Pittodrie.

Yosuke Ideguchi is back training but will not make the game.

Kyogo Furuhashi, David Turnbull and Albian Ajeti are all missing with hamstring injuries.

Opta stats

Aberdeen have only won one of their last 22 league meetings with Celtic (D3 L18) and are winless in 13 such clashes (D3 L10) since a 1-0 win in May 2018.

Celtic are unbeaten in 11 away league trips to Aberdeen (W9 D2) since going down 2-1 in February 2016 under Ronny Delia.

Aberdeen are winless in their last 20 home league games against the Old Firm (Celtic and Rangers), drawing six and losing 14 since a 2-1 win over Rangers in September 2016.

Team news

Dundee United will again be without Kieran Freeman. The full-back is set for a lay-off after suffering a muscle injury.

United also remain without Adrian Sporle and Charlie Mulgrew, although the latter is expected to return to the squad soon.

Motherwell welcome back Liam Shaw after the on-loan Celtic midfielder had to sit out the visit of his parent club. Mark O'Hara and Ricki Lamie are both back in training following injury lay-offs. Both players have yet to play in 2022 and might have to wait for their comebacks.

Opta stats

Dundee United have only lost one of their last nine top-flight home games against Motherwell (W5 D3), suffering a 0-3 reverse in February 2016 under Mixu Paatelainen.

Dundee United have drawn both of their last two Scottish Premiership games 0-0; the last side to draw three straight Scottish Premiership matches goalless were Hearts in December 2017.

Motherwell are winless in six away Scottish Premiership games (D2 L4), last going seven in a row without a league win on the road between February and August 2020.

Team news

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson hopes to have John Souttar back in the side for the visit of Dundee after the Scotland centre-back missed the last two matches with an ankle issue.

Michael Smith remains sidelined after sitting out the last three games with a back problem. Craig Halkett is likely to be absent until next month with a hamstring injury.

Dundee will be without the suspended Vontae Daley-Campbell after the on-loan Leicester defender was sent off in stoppage-time against Ross County for a late and reckless challenge.

However, left-back Jordan Marshall is set to return to the squad following an injury lay-off. Lee Ashcroft is building up his fitness following a hamstring injury, while Cillian Sheridan (Achilles) remains a long-term absentee.

Opta stats

Hearts have only lost one of their last seven Scottish Premiership matches against Dundee (W4 D2), a 1-2 defeat in January 2019.

Dundee haven't lost back-to-back Scottish Premiership meetings with Hearts since October 2016, while they last lost consecutive league matches against them within a single top-flight season in 2004-05.

Hearts have won seven of their last 10 home league matches (D1 L2), scoring at least two goals in each of those wins.

Dundee have picked up just eight points in their last 18 away Scottish top-flight matches (W2 D2 L14), failing to score in 10 of those matches.

Team news

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack will miss Wednesday's match with an ankle knock. Filip Helander is on his way back from a knee injury and could feature at the weekend. Ianis Hagi (knee) and Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue) are still sidelined.

Hibs midfielder Joe Newell will be missing for "a couple of weeks" with the injury he sustained against Hearts last Tuesday.

Captain Paul Hanlon is still absent with the heel injury that has kept him out of recent matches. Kyle Magennis and Harry Clarke are both out until next month at least.

Opta stats

Rangers are unbeaten in 14 Scottish Premiership matches against Hibernian (W9 D5), winning nine of their last 10 against them in the competition (D1).

Hibernian have lost each of their last six Scottish Premiership visits to Ibrox, with five of these coming by a margin of just a single goal.

Hibernian have won none of their last 13 away Scottish Premiership matches against the reigning champions (D3 L10) since a 3-0 win at Rangers in November 2010 under Colin Calderwood.

Against no side has Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos scored more Scottish Premiership goals than he has against Hibernian (eight goals in 15 games), netting five in nine appearances against them at Ibrox.

Team news

Ross County defender Jack Baldwin could return from a knee injury. Goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer was on the bench for Saturday's win over Dundee after missing the midweek draw against Aberdeen with a broken nose.

Kayne Ramsay is also pushing for a recall after illness while midfielder David Cancola has been missing with a groin problem.

Livingston striker Joel Nouble returns from suspension. Cristian Montano is banned, however, after being sent off in the 2-1 win against Aberdeen on Saturday. Andrew Shinnie rejoins the squad after becoming a father at the weekend.

Opta stats

Ross County have only won one of their eight previous Scottish Premiership meetings with Livingston (D2 L5), a 2-0 win in February 2020, which was also their only clean sheet in these match-ups.

Since a goalless draw in Malky Mackay's first home league match in charge of Ross County, their 11 matches at the Global Energy Stadium have seen 43 goals scored (21 for, 22 against), with both sides finding the net in 10 of those 11 games.

Regan Charles-Cook has scored 11 Scottish Premiership goals for Ross County this season; only Liam Boyce (23 in 2016-17 and 15 in 2015-16) has ever scored more in a single campaign in the competition for the Staggies.

Team news

St Mirren striker Curtis Main will miss the visit of St Johnstone. The striker suffered a reaction after coming on against Hibernian at the weekend.

Dean Lyness picked up a knock in training, Eamonn Brophy remains out with an ankle injury and on-loan Hibs midfielder Alex Gogic returns after being ineligible against his parent club.

St Johnstone striker Chris Kane faces a knee operation and is unlikely to play again this season, while Melker Hallberg is suspended.

Michael O'Halloran is rated "touch and go" by manager Callum Davidson, and recently-signed strikers Nadir Ciftci and Theo Bair will miss the trip to Paisley but should be back for next week's trip to Aberdeen.

Longer-term injury absentees Shaun Rooney, Craig Bryson and David Wotherspoon all remain sidelined.

Opta stats

St. Mirren are unbeaten in five home league meetings with St. Johnstone, alternating between a draw (three times) and win (two) in this spell.

Four of St. Mirren and St. Johnstone's last seven league meetings have finished goalless, with St. Johnstone keeping a clean sheet in six of the seven clashes in this spell. Indeed, both previous league matches between the Buddies and the Saints in 2021-22 finished goalless.

St. Johnstone have picked up as many points in their last three league matches (five - W1 D2) as they had in their previous 13 beforehand (W1 D2 L10).

