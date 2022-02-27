Tammy Abraham 99th-minute penalty gives Jose Mourinho's Roma victory - European round-up

Tammy Abraham's penalty more than nine minutes into stoppage time ended Roma’s winless run as Jose Mourinho's scraped a 1-0 victory at 10-man Spezia in Serie A.

Abraham's penalty came after Roma had hit the woodwork four times and wasted a number of chances at Spezia, who had played most of the match with 10 men after defender Kelvin Amian was sent off at the end of the first half.

It was Roma's first win in five matches and lifted them up to sixth, six points behind fourth-place Juventus. Spezia remain four points off the relegation zone. All Serie A matches have started five minutes late this weekend accompanied by a peace message following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Roma coach Jose Mourinho was serving the first of a two-match suspension following his actions toward the referee during and after last week's 2-2 draw against Hellas Verona.

Giovanni Simeone broke his goal drought in style with a second-half hat-trick to help Hellas Verona beat relegation-threatened Venezia 3-1.

They were Simeone's first goals since mid-December.

David Okereke headed Venezia back into the match nine minutes from time but Simeone completed his hat-trick and sealed the result seven minutes later.

Venezia slipped into the drop zone, three points behind Cagliari after the Sardinian side won 2-1 at Torino.

Bundesliga: Dortmund lose ground on leaders Bayern

Image: Noah Sarenren Bazee's goal moved Augsburg above Hertha Berlin on goal difference

Borussia Dortmund stumbled again in the Bundesliga with a 1-1 draw at relegation-threatened Augsburg to let Bayern Munich open up an eight-point lead.

Thorgan Hazard scored in the first half for Dortmund but the visitors failed to build on their lead as Donyell Malen hit the post and were caught out when Noah Sarenren Bazee equalised late on.

The point lifted Augsburg out of the relegation zone on goal difference with Hertha Berlin dropping into the relegation/playoff place with 10 rounds of the league remaining. Hertha have not won in the league since beating Dortmund 3-2 at home on December 18.

Dortmund subsequently lost to Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayer Leverkusen in the league, while they were knocked out of the German Cup by second division St Pauli and out of the Europa League last Thursday by Scottish side Rangers.

Hazard scored in the 35th minute when he surged past Augsburg defenders Mads Pedersen and Felix Uduokhai before shooting inside the far post from a tight angle.

But Augsburg stayed in the game and coach Markus Weinzierl brought on Bazee to reinvigorate his team's attack with 20 minutes remaining. The 25-year-old winger scored the equaliser eight minutes later.

Earlier, Christopher Nkunku's late goal was enough for Leipzig to reclaim fourth and the last qualification place for the Champions League with a 1-0 win at Bochum.

Nkunku scored in the 82nd minute after Bochum captain Anthony Losilla hit the crossbar and Christopher Antwi-Adjei hit the post for the home team. It was Nkunku's 14th goal of the season.

La Liga: Villarreal teen makes club history

Image: Yeremy Pino's four goals wrote him into Villarreal history books

With four goals from four shots, Yeremy Pino became the first Villarreal player to score four times in a Spanish league game on Sunday.

Pino scored a hat-trick before half-time and added another goal in the second half of Villarreal's 5-1 home rout of Espanyol.

The 19-year-old Spain forward had never scored more than one goal in a game in his career. He is the third-youngest four-goal scorer in the history of the Spanish league.

It was the eighth win for Villarreal in their last 11 league games, with the only loss coming at Elche in January.

Unai Emery's team came into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw at home to Juventus in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League.

Keidi Bare scored Espanyol's lone goal in the second half. Villarreal's fifth was scored by Boulaye Dia in the final stages of the game at the La Ceramica Stadium.

The win moved Villarreal up to fifth place, three points behind fourth-place Atletico Madrid, who won 2-0 at Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Espanyol's winless streak reached eight matches in all competitions, with five losses and three draws. They stayed in 14th place.

Ligue 1: Marseille fail to tighten grip in Champions League race

Image: Yoann Touzghar fired in his fourth Ligue 1 goal of the campaign

Marseille missed the chance to move three points clear in second place in Ligue 1 after conceding a last-minute equaliser in a 1-1 draw at struggling Troyes.

Striker Yoann Touzghar profited from poor Marseille defending to slide in the equaliser after playmaker Dimitri Payet's penalty put Marseille ahead in the 28th minute. It was Payet's club-best ninth league goal of the season.

Second place guarantees entry into next season's Champions League, with Marseille one point ahead of Nice in third place, and a playoff spot.

Northern side Lens moved into sixth place in the chase for the European places after a 2-1 win at Angers, with Jonathan Clauss' floating effort looping over goalkeeper Danijel Petkovic in the 77th minute.

Lens are three points behind fourth-place Rennes in the Europa League spot.

Monaco lost 2-1 at home to Reims, despite striker Wissam Ben Yedder's league-leading 15th goal to move one ahead of PSG forward Kylian Mbappe.

The visitors equalised in the 84th minute when Monaco striker Kevin Volland headed in an own-goal and, soon after Monaco midfielder Jean Lucas was sent off, scored a stoppage-time winner through striker Nathanael Mbuku.

Lorient moved out of the relegation zone with a 1-0 win at Brest as fellow strugglers Bordeaux and Metz both drew.

Bottom side Bordeaux drew 1-1 at Clermont, while 18th-place Metz were held 0-0 at home by Nantes.