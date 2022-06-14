England Women 2022 Euro squad announcement: Will Steph Houghton, Fran Kirby and Chole Kelly be in or out?

England’s squad for the 2022 Women's Euros will be announced on Wednesday, but who will make the final 23? Questions remain over senior squad players Steph Houghton and Fran Kirby; Find out who has made the cut live on Sky Sports News and Sky Sports digital platforms from 5pm
Wednesday 15 June 2022 17:08, UK
It’s decision day for Sarina Wiegman on Wednesday as she decides which players will represent England at this summer’s home Euros.
The Dutch coach has some tricky choices as she cuts her squad down to 23 players, having named an initial squad of 28 players at the end of May.
Ahead of the announcement at 5pm on June 15, Sky Sports News' England reporter Anton Toloui asked current players, former stars, and a Women's Super League head coach to give their thoughts on Sarina Wiegman's selection dilemmas...
Steph Houghton only managed five Women's Super League appearances this season and has not played since January because of a recurrence of an Achilles injury.
She's yet to play under Wiegman after picking up her initial ankle problem during the final training session before the Dutch manager's first game in charge.
The 34-year-old, however, has a strong chance of making the final squad, choosing to work on her fitness at a private training camp at St George's Park instead of going on holiday before the England team met up.
But does the former captain merit a place ahead of other in-form players?
"If there's one person you'd put money on being in the best shape possible it's Steph," long-time team-mate Lucy Bronze told Sky Sports News.
"I completely understand why Sarina wants to bring her in to give her a chance. I know people say she's been injured a lot this season but anyone that's played with Steph, played against Steph, knows what she can bring on and off the pitch.
"She's not the captain but she's still a leader. The team knows that and respects that, Sarina respects that and she's got as good a chance as anyone at being picked in the squad."
"Do I think she will be in that final squad? Yes I do," insists Aston Villa head coach Carla Ward.
"You've got younger players coming through playing their first major tournament and Steph's experience will massively help.
"Everyone knows Steph's a leader, a real leader as well as the quality and experience she can bring. She can be a soldier for Sarina."
Houghton herself is also confident in herself - as you would expect from such a professional - ahead of Wednesday's final decision.
"It's been a tough journey, having the surgery but I've worked really hard to get myself in this position and I'm taking it day-by-day," the Manchester City captain told Sky Sports News last week.
"I'm excited to get back on the pitch and back to my best."
England have four centre-backs that, it can be argued, each had their best seasons in WSL - Alex Greenwood, Millie Bright, Jess Carter and Lotte Wubben-Moy.
If all four and Houghton are picked then Niamh Charles is likely to miss out and Carter asked to be a back-up full-back.
Carter, however, has yet to complete a full team training session as she recovers from the domestic season but is not thought to be a doubt for the tournament.
Fran Kirby would usually be one of the first players on the teamsheet, but she has not played since February due to illness.
England have three warm-up games this month for Kirby to get vital minutes, but does Wiegman risk a squad place to someone that is not guaranteed to start?
Ella Toone was the chosen No 10 during the Arnold Clark Cup, with Kirby pushed out wide on occasion.
England are stacked with wingers in the squad, so will Wiegman be prepared to give Kirby a slot if her match sharpness is a doubt?
"If Fran's available, she has to go," according to former England midfielder and new Birmingham assistant head coach Jo Potter.
"The wealth of experience her and Steph have is crucial to help a group get through those tough times.
"It's not all rosy during a tournament and to have someone to lead the younger players and perform in major matches is invaluable. If she's available,. she's on my list."
Chloe Kelly's return from injury has given Wiegman a 'nice problem to have', as the coaches call it.
The Manchester City forward only made her return from an ACL injury in April but scored once and got three assists in the five games she played.
The 24-year-old had not even had a conversation with Wiegman before last month. Now, the former Netherlands boss may be preparing to give Kelly great news.
"I said when she got injured if she got back fit she'll play a part at the Euros," said Ward. "Now she is fit and she is ready she 100 per cent has to be in that squad."
If Kelly is selected then it is likely to mean one of the players consistently picked by Wiegman will miss out.
Nikita Parris has only scored one goal in the WSL this season and may be sweating on her place despite previous Euros and World Cup experience.
Only Lauren Hemp has scored more league goals than Alessia Russo of all the players in the provisional squad but could the Manchester United player be the odd one out?
Former Reading and Notts County midfielder Jo Potter hopes not, saying: "Alessia Russo is a very well-rounded player, I'd like to think she'll make the squad as she's had a great season.
"She can play a vital role, especially coming off the bench. She can grab goals from anywhere so if Ellen White is lacking in goals then she's the perfect replacement.
"Plus, she's got nothing to lose and will have the bit between her teeth."
Everton keeper Sandy MacIver had not been selected in an England squad this year before the provisional squad was announced, while Manchester United midfielder Lucy Staniforth has only played 38 minutes in 2022.
Players can be replaced until the day before England's first game if illness or injuries disrupt so the five players getting unfortunate news are likely to stay with the squad for the next few weeks.
Watch the squad announcement live from St George's Park on Sky Sports News at 5pm and hear from England head coach Sarina Wiegman at 5.30pm. Also follow all the latest across Sky Sports' digital platforms.
Anton Toloui, Suzy Wrack and Flo Lloyd-Hughes join Kyle Walker on Euros Kick-Off at 7.30pm live from England's training base with all the reaction to the squad announcement.
Group A: England, Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland
Group B: Germany, Denmark, Spain, Finland
Group C: Netherlands, Sweden, Portugal, Switzerland
Group D: France, Italy, Belgium, Iceland
Group stage
Wednesday July 6
Group A: England vs Austria - kick off 8pm, Old Trafford
Thursday July 7
Group A: Norway vs Northern Ireland - kick off 8pm, St Mary's
Friday July 8
Group B: Spain vs Finland - kick off 5pm, Stadium MK
Group B: Germany vs Denmark - kick off 8pm, London Community Stadium
Saturday July 9
Group C: Portugal vs Switzerland - kick off 5pm, Leigh Sports Village
Group C: Netherlands vs Sweden - kick off 8pm, Bramall Lane
Sunday July 10
Group D: Belgium vs Iceland - kick off 5pm, Manchester City Academy Stadium
Group D: France vs Italy - kick off 8pm, New York Stadium
Monday July 11
Group A: Austria vs Northern Ireland - kick off 5pm, St Mary's
Group A: England v Norway - kick off 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium
Tuesday July 12
Group B: Denmark vs Finland - kick off 5pm, Stadium MK
Group B: Germany vs Spain - kick off 8pm, London Community Stadium
Wednesday July 13
Group C: Sweden vs Switzerland - kick off 5pm, Bramall Lane
Group C: Netherlands v Portugal - kick off 8pm, Leigh Sports Village
Thursday July 14
Group D: Italy vs Iceland - kick off 5pm, Manchester City Academy Stadium
Group D: France vs Belgium - kick off 8pm, New York Stadium
Friday July 15
Group A: Northern Ireland v England - kick off 8pm, St Mary's
Group A: Austria vs Norway - kick off 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium
Saturday July 16
Group B: Finland vs Germany - kick off 8pm, Stadium MK
Group B: Denmark vs Spain - kick off 8pm, London Community Stadium
Sunday July 17
Group C: Switzerland vs Netherlands - kick off 5pm, Bramall Lane
Group C: Sweden vs Portugal - kick off 5pm, Leigh Sports Village
Monday July 18
Group D: Iceland vs France - kick off 8pm, New York Stadium
Group D: Italy vs Belgium - kick off 8pm, Manchester City Academy Stadium
Knockout phase
Quarter-finals
Wednesday July 20
Quarter-final 1: Winners Group A v Runners-up Group B - kick off 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium
Thursday July 21
Quarter-final 2: Winners Group B v Runners-up Group A - kick off 8pm, London Community Stadium
Friday July 22
Quarter-final 3: Winners Group C v Runners-up Group D - kick off 8pm, Leigh Sports Village
Quarter-final 4: Winners Group D v Runners-up Group C - kick off 8pm, New York Stadium
Semi-finals
Tuesday July 26
Semi-final 1: Winners quarter-final 1 v Winners quarter-final 3 - kick off 8pm, Bramall Lane
Wednesday July 27
Semi-final 2: Winners quarter-final 2 v Winners quarter-final 4 - kick-off 8pm, Stadium MK
Final
Sunday July 31
Winners semi-final 1 v Winners semi-final 2 - kick off 5pm, Wembley