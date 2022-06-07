Steph Houghton: England defender hopeful of Euro 2022 selection after 'tough journey' through injury

Steph Houghton admits the last few months have been a "tough journey" but is hopeful she will be selected for England at this summer's Euros.

The former captain is part of England's 28-player provisional squad for the tournament despite not playing since January after a recurrence of an Achilles injury.

"I'm really happy and I'm just glad to be back," Houghton told Sky Sports News after Tuesday's training session at England's base.

"It's been a tough journey, having the surgery but I've worked really hard to get myself in this position and I'm taking it day-by-day. I'm excited to get back on the pitch and back to my best."

Image: The Manchester City defender has not played competitive football since January

Houghton knows she faces tough competition to be one of the centre-backs selected for next month's competition after impressive seasons from Millie Bright, Alex Greenwood, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Jess Carter.

It is also the Manchester City player's first camp since Leah Williamson was named captain, replacing Houghton who had worn the armband for seven years.

"I've said to myself to just come here, enjoy it and still take on the role I did previously.

"I feel I can contribute in so many ways without the armband, especially with my experience at major tournaments. I'm going to be myself to help Leah and the vice-captains as much as I possibly can but more importantly, I just want to enjoy my football as I haven't had that for such a long time.

England head coach Sarina Wiegman is missing from camp this week after a family bereavement. Her assistant Arjan Veurink is taking training for the next few days, but Houghton insists Wiegman is still in their thoughts.

"We're a family here and family comes first. She knows we're all thinking of her and that comes first. We're getting on the training pitch, hopefully doing her proud for when she gets back next week.

When Wiegman returns, one of her first jobs will be to select the final 23 players taking part this summer.

For Houghton, she is doing all she can to make sure she is on the bus for the first game of the tournament when England play Austria at a sold-out Old Trafford on July 6.

"I'm following the medical expertise, I'm doing really well. I know it's a cliché but I am just taking it day-by-day and trying to work my way back into the squad."