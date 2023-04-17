Bundesliga live on Sky Sports: Will Borussia Dortmund stop Bayern Munich winning 11th straight title?

While Bayern Munich may be looking to wrap up a remarkable 11th consecutive Bundesliga title, they aren't having it all their own way this season - and you can watch all the drama of the run-in on Sky Sports.

Borussia Dortmund are the leading contenders to finally wrestle the crown from their rivals and could even have gone level with Bayern at the top of the Bundesliga last weekend after Thomas Tuchel's side dropped points by drawing 1-1 at home to Hoffenheim.

But instead, Edin Terzic's side somehow blew a 2-0 lead at 10-man Stuttgart - including conceding a 97th-minute equaliser - to eventually draw 3-3.

Bundesliga matches live on Sky this weekend Augsburg vs Stuttgart - Friday April 21, kick-off 7.30pm

- Friday April 21, kick-off 7.30pm Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt - Saturday April 22, kick-off 5.30pm

- Saturday April 22, kick-off 5.30pm Freiburg vs Schalke - Sunday April 23, kick-off 2.30pm

- Sunday April 23, kick-off 2.30pm Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig - Sunday April 23, kick-off 4.30pm

- Sunday April 23, kick-off 4.30pm Borussia Monchengladbach vs Hertha Berlin - Sunday April 23, kick-off 6.30pm

Those results leave the table delicately poised, with Bayern holding a two-point advantage over Dortmund - as well as a considerably superior goal difference - with six games still to play.

However, all is not well at the Allianz Arena, despite Tuchel beginning his reign with a 4-2 victory over Dortmund - his former club - at the start of April.

Tuchel followed up that result with defeat at home to Freiburg in the DFB Pokal and, while they earned an element of revenge with a win away to the same opponents in the Bundesliga four days later, Bayern were then blown away by Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final last week.

The aftermath of that humbling defeat at the Etihad also saw the now infamous clash between Sadio Mane and Leroy Sane, which began with a disagreement on the pitch and ended with the former Liverpool forward punching his team-mate.

Mane was Bayern's statement signing last summer, brought in to help distract from the departure of Robert Lewandowski and to try to fill the gap left by the legendary striker.

But Mane has been hampered by a lack of fitness and form and, after being fined for his encounter with Sane, reports now suggest his disappointing first season in Munich could lead to a quick departure from the Allianz Arena.

Meanwhile, the debate over whether sacking Julian Nagelsmann - who had led Bayern to victory in all eight of their Champions League matches this season before his departure last month - continues amid Tuchel's slow start.

None of this is conducive to the atmosphere Bayern would wish to be operating in as they zone in on another title, but they will be comforted by their nearest rivals' propensity for shooting themselves in the foot at key moments.

Bayern Munich's Bundesliga run in Mainz (A) - Saturday April 22, kick-off 2.30pm

- Saturday April 22, kick-off 2.30pm Hertha Berlin (H) - Sunday April 30, kick-off 2.30pm

- Sunday April 30, kick-off 2.30pm Werder Bremen (A) - Saturday May 6, kick-off 2.30pm

- Saturday May 6, kick-off 2.30pm Schalke (H) - Saturday May 13, kick-off 2.30pm

- Saturday May 13, kick-off 2.30pm RB Leipzig (H) - Saturday May 20, kick-off 5.30pm

- Saturday May 20, kick-off 5.30pm Cologne (A) - Saturday May 27, kick-off 2.30pm

As well as tossing away two points at Stuttgart last weekend, Dortmund also faltered at relegation-threatened Schalke last month, while they were hamstrung by a calamitous own goal from goalkeeper Gregor Kobel in their defeat to Bayern.

Dortmund's Champions League last-16 exit at Chelsea was a case in point. The German side came into the second leg on the back of an 11-game winning run - including a 1-0 victory over the Blues in the first leg - yet conspired to lose 2-0 to a side languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League.

The flaws holding back Bayern and Dortmund suggest the title race may not be a two-horse contest, with Union Berlin and RB Leipzig seven and eight points off top spot, respectively.

However, while Union's rise has been remarkable, their form has deserted them at just the wrong time, with just three wins from their last 13 matches in all competitions.

In contract, Leipzig's form has picked up at the right time, with three wins in their last three games, but Marco Rose's side derailed their own title hopes with a run of three victories from their eight previous Bundeliga games.

Borussia Dortmund's Bundesliga run in Eintracht Frankfurt (H) - Saturday April 22, kick-off 5.30pm

- Saturday April 22, kick-off 5.30pm Bochum (A) - Friday April 28, kick-off 7.30pm

- Friday April 28, kick-off 7.30pm Wolfsburg (H) - Sunday May 7, kick-off 4.30pm

- Sunday May 7, kick-off 4.30pm Borussia Monchengladbach (H) - Saturday May 13, kick-off 5.30pm

- Saturday May 13, kick-off 5.30pm Augsburg (A) - Sunday May 21, kick-off 4.30pm

- Sunday May 21, kick-off 4.30pm Mainz (H) - Saturday May 27, kick-off 2.30pm

Leipzig also have to go to Bayern on the penultimate weekend of the season - a fixture which looks to be the hardest of the six remaining for Tuchel's side, although he also has to negotiate a trip to Mainz, another of his former clubs, on Saturday.

Aside from those two tricky fixtures, Bayern face four bottom-half sides in their run in, with trips to Werder Bremen and Cologne on the schedule, as well as visits from Hertha Berlin and Schalke.

Dortmund also face one of the toughest of their remaining games this weekend, with Europa League winners Frankfurt visiting Signal Iduna Park on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

Terzic's outfit also have to go to Mainz, who are in the hunt for European football, on the final weekend, and host ninth-placed Wolfsburg next month, but they will be comforted by the presence of bottom-half sides Bochum, Borussia Monchengladbach and Augsburg on their calendar.

But, with Bayern and Dortmund both struggling for consistency, the Bundesliga run-in promises to provide fascinating viewing over the next six weeks.