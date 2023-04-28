Cristiano Ronaldo: Watch live as former Man Utd striker features for Al Nassr against Al Raed

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 11 goals in 14 appearances for Al Nassr, who are second in the Saudi Pro League, six points behind leaders Al Ittihad; forward fumed at own coaches as Al Nassr exited the cup earlier this week; watch Al Nassr vs Al Raed in a free stream here
Friday 28 April 2023 21:34, UK
Cristiano Ronaldo is back in action for Al Nassr as they face Al Raed in the Saudi Pro League, with kick-off at 7.30pm.
The 38-year-old has scored 11 goals in 14 appearances for Al Nassr but the forward was seen venting his frustration at his own coaches as his side exited the King's Cup earlier this week.
Al Nassr are second in the Saudi Pro League, six points behind Al-Ittihad, who are coached by Nuno Espirito Santo.
