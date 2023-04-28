Cristiano Ronaldo: Watch live as former Man Utd striker features for Al Nassr against Al Raed

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Free Stream! | Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed | Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo is back in action for Al Nassr as they face Al Raed in the Saudi Pro League, with kick-off at 7.30pm.

The 38-year-old has scored 11 goals in 14 appearances for Al Nassr but the forward was seen venting his frustration at his own coaches as his side exited the King's Cup earlier this week.

Al Nassr are second in the Saudi Pro League, six points behind Al-Ittihad, who are coached by Nuno Espirito Santo.