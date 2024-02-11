Scottish Women's Premier League round-up: Rangers draw at Partick as Celtic, Hearts, Spartans and Glasgow City win

A round-up from the Scottish Women's Premier League as Rangers draw at Partick Thistle, and Celtic win at Hibernian, with Hearts, Spartans and Glasgow City recording big wins.

Partick Thistle 0-0 Rangers

Rangers were held to a goalless draw at Petershill Park as Partick Thistle claimed a point from the ScottishPower Women's Premier League encounter. Brian Graham's side dealt with the pressure from the league leaders well and ultimately came away with a well-earned draw.

Rangers came out quickly in the opening minutes, with the closest call coming when Ave Easdon was forced to turn a Lizzie Arnot shot away from goal.

The first chance for the hosts came when Linzi Taylor's cross fell to the feet of Demi Falconer. The captain shot from the edge of the box, but it narrowly flew over the crossbar.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

It was celebration for Thistle fans as they thought they had opened the scoring through Rosie Slater, but the referee blew for a foul in the build-up to keep the score level.

Although the visitors tried to up the intensity in the second half, Thistle held their own and kept the Gers at bay. A game of few clear-cut chances ultimately ended in a point a piece, a result that the hosts will be extremely happy with as a statement of their further improvement this season.

Hibernian 1-3 Celtic

A brace for Tash Flint and a Caitlin Hayes header saw Celtic beat Hibernian in the capital to move within four points of Rangers, keeping them securely in the title race.

Re-opening her Celtic account, Tash Flint found her first SWPL goal of the season as she made no mistake finishing from close range.

Leading SWPL goalscorer Jorian Baucom equalised for Hibernian with 23 minutes on the clock. Baucom took advantage of Celtic playing out from the back and fired past Kelsey Daugherty to draw her side level.

It didn't take too long for the visitors to take the lead again though, as a pinpoint Shen Mengyu cross found Caitlin Hayes at the back post, who was waiting to head home.

Image: Celtic boss Elena Sadiku

Flint got herself a brace just before half-time. She got on the end of Hayes' header and fired beyond the goalkeeper to extend Celtic's lead.

They went into the break with a 3-1 lead, and it ended that way as the Celts recorded an important win in the capital.

Hearts 4-0 Aberdeen

Four goals for Hearts helped them to close the gap on the sides above as they now sit just two points off fourth place.

The Jambos found the breakthrough just before the half-hour mark as a corner found the head of Lizzie Waldie, who put it beyond the goalkeeper and into the bottom corner.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Shortly after the goal, former Aberdeen player Jenna Penman doubled her side's lead as she sent a low drive into the back of the net.

Georgia Timms threatened to make it three, but her attempts were kept out by the goalkeeper, allowing the Dons to go into the second half with only a two-goal deficit.

Their chances of a comeback would be nullified when Danni Findlay made it three, and she would secure her brace with a curling effort right before the final whistle.

Dundee United 0-6 Spartans

A clinical performance from Spartans saw them come out on top in what could prove to be an important result in their bid to avoid relegation.

The visitors took an early lead with only three minutes on the clock as a cross into the box found Hannah Jordan, who headed home the opener.

Jordan found another in the second half as she was in the right position to smash home a rebound.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The third came through Ronaigh Douglas, who struck from 25 yards out and into the top corner of the net.

Becky Galbraith got a well-deserved goal next as she latched onto a pinpoint cross and headed beyond the goalkeeper.

Robyn McCafferty got involved in the action as she looped a header over the United shot-stopper from a corner.

Mya Bates rounded off a fantastic performance at Foundation Park as from the left wing, she sent a shot flying into the Dundee United net.

It's a huge result for the Edinburgh side as Spartans move out of the relegation zone and into ninth in the table.

Hamilton Accies 2-1 Motherwell

It was derby day delight for Hamilton Accies as they pulled off a victory against Motherwell in the Lanarkshire derby. Goals from Josi Giard and Chloe Muir gave them a comfortable lead, and despite Laura Berry pulling one back for the visitors they fell to defeat.

Giard opened the scoring in the derby as the forward chipped the ball over Emily Mutch.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The hosts doubled their lead early in the second half as Muir fired from range and into the back of the net.

The visitors pulled one back just a few minutes later, and they almost drew level, but Emma Thomson made a fantastic save to deny the equaliser.

Montrose 1-5 Glasgow City

Despite Montrose taking an early lead, it was five-star performance for Glasgow City, who ultimately cruised to victory.

The hosts opened the scoring against the reigning league champions as Tammy Harkin headed in from close range.

Just 15 minutes later, City found the equaliser as Mairead Fulton's cross was headed home by Kenzie Weir, and the visitors took the lead as Fiona Brown sent a cross into the box, that was headed into the net by Carlee Giammona for her first Glasgow City goal.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Now on the front foot, the visitors were desperate for a third and they eventually found it. Brown cut inside and curled the ball into the top corner, giving her side a comfortable lead after the early scare.

They weren't done either as Brown got a second, tapping home from Kinga Kozak's cross.

Rounding off a good performance, Fulton struck from the edge of the box and found the top corner right before the final whistle.