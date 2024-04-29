Championship 2023/24: Leicester promoted and Ipswich in pole position to pip Leeds in race for Premier League

Ipswich are in pole position to overhaul Leeds and join Leicester City in the Premier League next season.

Kieran McKenna's side need at most four points from their final two matches, first facing a trip to Coventry on Tuesday night, live on Sky Sports.

The Championship title race has already been decided after Leicester were crowned champions after a 3-0 victory against Preston on Monday night.

Here, we take a look at the race for the Premier League...

What can happen this week?

Leicester have won the Championship after beating Preston on Monday evening.

Ipswich can jump above Leeds into the second automatic promotion spot with a draw at Coventry on Tuesday night, live on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm; kick-off 8pm.

can jump above into the second automatic promotion spot with a draw at Coventry on Tuesday night, live on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm; kick-off 8pm. Leeds host fourth-placed Southampton on Saturday while Ipswich are at home to relegation-threatened Huddersfield.

Current standings

Upcoming fixtures

1st - Leicester, 97 points

Leicester have won the Championship title with one game to spare. They will receive the second tier trophy after they play Blackburn on Saturday, a game which will decide whether they reach 100 points or not.

2nd - Leeds, 90 points

A stunning 4-0 defeat at QPR has left Leeds on 90 points with just one game to play at home to Southampton on Saturday. Promotion is out of their hands with Ipswich playing twice this week.

3rd - Ipswich, 90 points

Despite a 3-3 draw at Hull on Saturday night, Ipswich have their destiny in their own hands. They need four points at most from their last two matches at Coventry and home to Huddersfield to win promotion.

Who is in the mix for the play-offs?

