Championship 2023/24: Leicester promoted and Ipswich in pole position to pip Leeds in race for Premier League

Watch the Championship automatic promotion race unfold with Ipswich at Coventry on Tuesday from 7.30pm, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 8pm
Tuesday 30 April 2024 22:29, UK
Ipswich are in pole position to overhaul Leeds and join Leicester City in the Premier League next season.
Kieran McKenna's side need at most four points from their final two matches, first facing a trip to Coventry on Tuesday night, live on Sky Sports.
The Championship title race has already been decided after Leicester were crowned champions after a 3-0 victory against Preston on Monday night.
Here, we take a look at the race for the Premier League...
Leicester have won the Championship title with one game to spare. They will receive the second tier trophy after they play Blackburn on Saturday, a game which will decide whether they reach 100 points or not.
A stunning 4-0 defeat at QPR has left Leeds on 90 points with just one game to play at home to Southampton on Saturday. Promotion is out of their hands with Ipswich playing twice this week.
Despite a 3-3 draw at Hull on Saturday night, Ipswich have their destiny in their own hands. They need four points at most from their last two matches at Coventry and home to Huddersfield to win promotion.
