Bryan Mbeumo: Man Utd interested in Brentford forward but face competition from Premier League rivals

Manchester United are expected to approach Brentford over the signing of forward Bryan Mbeumo this week.

It's understood they are getting encouragement that Mbeumo wants to come to Old Trafford.

Brentford are willing to listen to offers for the forward they value in excess of £60m.

The 25-year-old is a player United have admired for a while and he is seen as a good fit for Ruben Amorim's system.

They will face competition for his signature with a number of Premier League clubs keen on the player.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player We look at Mbeumo's greatest Premier League goals

United are looking to act quickly in the market to give Amorim as much time with his players ahead of the new season.

Mbeumo is about to enter the final year of his Brentford contract, though the club have the option to extend by a further year.

Brentford will listen to offers for Mbeumo - and Yoane Wissa - but they are not under any pressure to sell any of their players.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Brentford manager Thomas Frank gave Sky Sports an insight into how his summer transfer window could go - including the future of Mbeumo

There is a feeling within the club that Mbeumo has earned the chance to move to a bigger club this summer if one meets his valuation.

What about sales? Updates on Fernandes, Antony, Sancho, Garnacho

Sky Sports News understands Fernandes does not want to move to Saudi Arabia at this stage of his career.

The feeling is he still has plenty to offer top level European football.

United do not want to sell their captain, despite a potential lucrative offer from Al Hilal, which could be worth up to £100m. He has a contract until 2027 with the option of a further year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports reporters Dharmesh Sheth and Kaveh Solhekol provide the latest updates on Bruno Fernandes as the midfielder is reportedly contemplating the move to Saudi Arabia with his family

Lines of communication between United and Real Betis remain open over forward Antony, whose loan is up.

United are expecting offers for the Brazilian following an impressive showing at Betis where he scored nine goals in 24 starts.

Betis want to sign him but will find it difficult to meet United's asking price.

Chelsea have yet to communicate to Manchester United whether they will take up the option to sign Jadon Sancho.

Sancho was on loan at Chelsea last season - Chelsea have an obligation to buy him for £23m. If they don't, it's thought United will be owed £5m.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ruben Amorim was left amused by a question to Amad Diallo about Alejandro Garnacho's future at Manchester United

Chelsea are trying to negotiate new contract terms with Sancho so he fits in with the club's wage structure.

If they can't come to an agreement, Sancho will return to United.

Meanwhile, there have been no formal offers yet for Garnacho.

It's understood United would consider suitable bids.

Chelsea and Napoli tried to sign him in January - both are still believed to be interested.

What do the stats say?

Sky Sports Data Editor Adam Smith:

Bryan Mbeumo scored 20 goals in the Premier League last season to help Brentford secure a top-half finish - only three players scored more.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

He also notched seven assists but should have registered more, clocking a league-topping 9.26 expected assists during the campaign - primarily from delivering a table-topping 202 crosses.

Additionally, only two players covered more distance or attempted more sprints for the season, making him one of the hardest grafters in the league. He also provides serious pace - clocking the fourth-fastest speed at 36.63 km/h.

Image: Bryan Mbeumo excelled in the stats last season

Only Mohamed Salah collected more form points than Mbeumo last term, according to the Sky Sports Power Rankings.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Factoring in decisive goals or assists that changed the outcomes of games, his 27 goal contributions earned Brentford 22 points - equating to 40 per cent of the Bees' season tally.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The first of two summer transfer windows is upon us - and there is no better place than Sky Sports to get all the latest transfer news and rumours.

Use the Sky Sports app and website for all your updates in our dedicated Transfer Centre and Premier League club blogs, plus live Q&As with our reporters throughout the summer.

The Transfer Show returns to Sky Sports News from Sunday June 1 for the start of the pre-Club World Cup window and will then be on every weeknight at 5pm and 7pm until the deadline on Tuesday June 10.

The summer transfer window will open again on Monday June 16 until Monday September 1 - with the deadline brought forward to 7pm this year