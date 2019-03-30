Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he needs just 20 minutes to make impact on LA Galaxy return

Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he only needs "20 minutes" to make an impact for LA Galaxy after returning from injuries.

Ibrahimovic is racing to be fit for his team's match against the Portland Timbers after sustaining an Achilles injury in LA Galaxy's season-opening 2-1 win against Chicago Fire, in which he scored the winning goal.

On his first appearance in the MLS last March, the 37-year-old scored twice in a memorable 4-3 victory over Los Angeles FC, a game which took place almost a year after he needed knee ligament surgery for an injury he suffered while playing for Manchester United.

When asked about his ability to return from setbacks, Ibrahimovic referenced his unforgettable debut.

"I mean, I was out for a year and I came here 20 minutes against your favourite team and showed them something they have never seen before. So, I need 20 minutes, not more," he said.

Ibrahimovic has scored 23 goals in 28 games in the MLS since joining LA Galaxy

Ibrahimovic only returned to training on Tuesday and said he did not know if he would be ready to play against the Portland Timbers.

"I felt tightness [in my Achilles] and it was growing and it was painful, but I kept playing because I had too much adrenaline and because I knew I would score, so I didn't want to step out," he added. "I wanted to win the first game, so I stayed, but I had a lot of pain.

"But I feel good and it's all about how long you can keep it and that I don't know. That you have to find out when you play. So if I feel good enough, I'm playing, if I don't feel good enough I won't."