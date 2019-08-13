David Moyes would consider David Beckham's Inter Miami

David Moyes would open to taking the managerial role at David Beckham's Inter Miami

David Moyes says he would be open to speaking to David Beckham's Inter Miami about becoming the manager of the newly-formed Major League Soccer side.

Reports in the British media have suggested the former Everton, Manchester United and West Ham boss is a target for Miami, who are set to join the MLS in 2020.

Moyes, who played alongside Beckham during the former England captain's brief loan spell at Preston North End in the early 1990s, admits he is attracted to the prospect of working in America, but suggested there has been no contact from Miami so far.

"I watch the MLS quite a bit and it is getting better. I don't know how many people have seen Atlanta. The soccer team are getting more support than the NFL team," Moyes told talkSPORT.

"We talk about Tottenham's stadium and that is incredible but wait until you see Atlanta's stadium, it is unbelievable.

Beckham's franchise are set to join the MLS in 2020

"So MLS is growing and Miami is a great city. It is something which I would consider as an option.

"Miami has got a bit of magic about it. Atlanta's training centre is as good as anything in the Premier League and I know Miami are trying to do the same over there. The MLS is an exciting league."

Moyes added: "I do know David from our time at Preston so there is a bit of history but we will have to wait and see."

Moyes has been without a club since leaving West Ham at the end of the 2017/18 campaign, having kept the Hammers in the Premier League.